Audrina Patridge talks about The Hills meeting with Kristin and Heidi

Audrina Patridge stopped by Morning pop Tuesday to share secrets about his recent Hills reunion with Kristin Cavallari Y Heidi Montag.
"I just saw Heidi, I was with her and Kristin in Nashville filming for Very cavallari"Audrina spoke." So it airs in a couple of nights. "
Kristin recently made fun of her friends' next appearance for a long time in Very cavallari, which airs this Thursday at 9 p.m. in E!, with an Instagram photo that he sent Hills spiral fans.
"We had to catch up," Audrina shared at her meeting. "I love Kristin, we've kept in touch. With the three of us together, we had the best time. We're like, & # 39; Heidi, let's move to Nashville and we're on his show! & # 39;".
Audrina also revealed that she starts filming the second season of MTV Hills restart "in a couple of weeks,quot;, but I wouldn't confirm if she convinced Kristin to make a cameo.
"I hope so!" She was excited when asked if Kristin would appear in the reality series one day.
Audrina added filming The hills"We all keep in touch, but with the filming, we try not to talk about certain things because you want to keep it for the cameras. So you move away a bit so that everything is fresh for the camera."
