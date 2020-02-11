Audrina Patridge talks about The Hills meeting with Kristin and Heidi

The hills They are alive in E!

Audrina Patridge stopped by Morning pop Tuesday to share secrets about his recent Hills reunion with Kristin Cavallari Y Heidi Montag.

"I just saw Heidi, I was with her and Kristin in Nashville filming for Very cavallari"Audrina spoke." So it airs in a couple of nights. "

Kristin recently made fun of her friends' next appearance for a long time in Very cavallari, which airs this Thursday at 9 p.m. in E!, with an Instagram photo that he sent Hills spiral fans.

"We had to catch up," Audrina shared at her meeting. "I love Kristin, we've kept in touch. With the three of us together, we had the best time. We're like, & # 39; Heidi, let's move to Nashville and we're on his show! & # 39;".