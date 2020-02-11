Athletics of the United Kingdom: & # 39; Great concern & # 39; causes a review of the sport of the United Kingdom | Athletics News

%MINIFYHTML31c5b5946cc3cb9e8d6eea62ab99c1d211% %MINIFYHTML31c5b5946cc3cb9e8d6eea62ab99c1d212%

The investigation comes after criticism of ties with former Sir Mo Farah coach Alberto Salazar, and concerns about protection and welfare issues.





Former Sir Mo Farah coach Alberto Salazar was banned for four years by the US Anti-Doping Agency.

UK Sport has commissioned an independent review of UK Athletics (UKA)

after a "great concern,quot; about recent problems, including his dealings with Alberto Salazar and his Nike Oregon Project.

The American coach worked with Sir Mo Farah from 2011 to 2017 and was banned for four years by the US Anti-Doping Agency. UU. (Used) in October. Salazar is appealing the decision before the Court of Sports Arbitration.

Farah, who has never failed a drug test, always denied acting badly and ended her association with Salazar in 2017.

Neil Black left his position as athletic performance director of the United Kingdom in October

The performance director, Neil Black, left office after Salazar's verdict that led UKA to launch its own independent investigation.

Now UK Sport, which allocates lottery and taxpayer funds to elite sports, has announced its own first-stage review to define a national government agency "fit for the future."

Sally Munday, CEO of UK Sport, said: "The issues raised in recent months regarding sport are of great concern to both UK Sport and the UK Athletics leadership team.

"Both organizations are committed to providing long-term improvements and ensuring the sustainability of the sport while acting in the best interest of their athletes, staff and the wider athletic family."

"Our goal in commissioning this review of the first stage is to ensure that we fully understand the priority issues and the next steps necessary to help the sport move forward."

UKA has had 12 difficult months.

Britain suffered the worst performance of the World Championship since 2005 after winning only five medals in Doha last year.

Nic Coward was also appointed interim executive director after Zara Hyde Peters, who was due to start working as the new head of the governing body in December, did not take office after reports related to a safeguard issue.

The UK sports review will meet together with the consultations already in charge on protection and the Nike Oregon Project.

A statement from UKA said: "UK Athletics welcomes today's review announced by UK Sport to recommend areas of change and organizational development to ensure that UK Athletics is fit for the future.

"We are pleased to have the support of UK Sport on a wide range of issues and the review will unite and complement this work and is another step in building a solid future for sport."

"Our immediate focus is obviously on the preparations for a successful year and the results at the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer, as we play our part in delivering success for the sport in general."

Dame Sue Street, former Permanent Secretary of the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, will lead the review and report with recommendations later in the spring.