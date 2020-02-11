Ashley Graham is sincere about her postpartum body and her recovery after giving birth to baby Isaac

Ashley Graham was extremely sincere about her pregnancy, and that hasn't changed since she gave birth to her son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their first child on January 18, and recently posted a photo showing her postpartum body. He explained to his fans that "it has been tough,quot; and "not everything is rainbows and butterflies."

Graham posted a mirror selfie that showed the model wearing a black sports bra and gray disposable underwear. She wrote in the legend that she had no idea what the women went through after giving birth.

"Raise your hand if you didn't know you would change your own diapers," wrote the 32-year-old. "After all these years in fashion, I could never have guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite item, but here we are!"

Graham added that nobody talks about the recovery and healing that new moms are going through, especially the messy parts. Then he yelled at his friend Chelsea, who is the executive director of Frida Mom, a company that sells essential items for childbirth, childbirth and postpartum.

The model wrote that it is incredible that society still faces obstacles when it comes to talking about what women are really going through, and the products that her friend sent her "have saved her life."

While Graham has been extremely open and honest about her pregnancy and her life as a first-time mother, she has kept baby Isaac's face hidden. She has posted pictures of her hands, and also shared a picture of her breastfeeding while Ervin watched.

Graham officially introduced baby Isaac in a recent episode of her Pretty big podcast Her special guests for the episode were her husband and son, but the couple still managed to keep Isaac's face hidden.

The couple explained the meaning behind their son's name. Isaac was a name in which Ervin thought as a child, and the couple landed in Menelik, which means "son of the wise,quot;, after a trip to Ethiopia when they learned that the first emperor of the country was called Menelik I.

Ashley Graham also revealed that she gave birth to Isaac through a water birth at home without any medication.

Ad

"Seeing him with tears in his eyes and saying," I can see his head "gave me a lot of strength to push him, and I really needed that," Graham told Ervin.



Post views:

6 6