Ashley Graham details messy parts of postpartum in Empowering Post

It's been three weeks since Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin He welcomed his first son. On Monday, the 32-year-old model took Instagram and shared a sincere message about life as a new mother.
"Raise your hand if you didn't know that you would also change your own diapers," Graham wrote in a selfie. "After all these years in fashion, I could never have guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite garment, but here we are! Nobody talks about recovery and healing (yes, even the messy parts) that go through the new moms. I wanted to show you that not everything is rainbows and butterflies! "
The track star then admitted that "it has been hard,quot; and applauded Chelsea Hirschhorn, Fridababy CEO, for "making waves and starting honest conversations."
"It's amazing the obstacles we still face when talking about what women are really going through," Graham concluded. "All his things he sent me have saved my life."
The company, which manufactures products that help women prepare for postpartum recovery, appeared in the headlines last week after their announcement was allegedly prohibited from being broadcast during the Oscar 2020 broadcast. The spot showed a mother who was He woke up to the sound of his newborn crying and walking in his underwear after birth to go to the bathroom, a painful process.
"The ad you are about to see was rejected by ABC and the Oscars for broadcasting during this year's awards program," the announcement said. "It is not of a,quot; violent "," political "or sexual nature. Our ad is not,quot; religious or lascivious "and does not represent,quot; firearms or ammunition. "Feminine hygiene and hemorrhoid relief are also prohibited issues. just a new mom, who is at home with her baby and her new body for the first time. However, she was rejected. And we wonder why new moms feel unprepared. "
An ABC spokesman told CNN that the network would not comment on advertising policies and guidelines.
The post shouldn't surprise Graham's followers. The model has always shared motivating messages about everything from stretch marks to birth.
