Ashley Graham details messy parts of postpartum in Empowering Post

It's been three weeks since Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin He welcomed his first son. On Monday, the 32-year-old model took Instagram and shared a sincere message about life as a new mother.

"Raise your hand if you didn't know that you would also change your own diapers," Graham wrote in a selfie. "After all these years in fashion, I could never have guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite garment, but here we are! Nobody talks about recovery and healing (yes, even the messy parts) that go through the new moms. I wanted to show you that not everything is rainbows and butterflies! "

The track star then admitted that "it has been hard,quot; and applauded Chelsea Hirschhorn, Fridababy CEO, for "making waves and starting honest conversations."

"It's amazing the obstacles we still face when talking about what women are really going through," Graham concluded. "All his things he sent me have saved my life."