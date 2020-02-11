Ashanti takes the stage with his most provocative monkey so far: photos have fans without words

Ashanti made a memorable performance a few days ago when he appeared at his concert at the Oeds Academy in Leeds with a very daring outfit.

The talented 39-year-old singer has been very busy recently with her ongoing tour in the UK, but still found time to prepare surprises for her fans.

In her last appearance, the interpreter of "Rain on Me,quot; arrived on stage dressed in a tight jumpsuit that showed her curves.

The outfit, which was in black and naked colors, had net elements and multiple jewels that ran along its entire length.

The music star combined her scenic outfit with large classic earrings and hoop and completed the look with a thick black belt.

For the occasion, Ashanti's long hair was made in a single braid, and her makeup consisted of extensions for her eyelashes and lipstick in a bright pink color.

Ashanti planned to end his tour of the United Kingdom with a final concert in Birmingham on February 9, before returning to the United States for performances in Salt Lake City at the end of the month and a concert in Las Vegas that will take place in May.

Earlier this month, the "dumb,quot; singer was a guest on the show Good morning britain, where he talked about how fun it was while on tour and that he felt "very happy,quot; to have concerts in the United Kingdom, as the public in the country filled her with love every time.

A fan said: "Killing that outfit !!!" Lord, have mercy. "

Another commenter said: "You are working for Shanti👌💜😍 to try to go back there."

This follower wrote: "Beautiful good look. Hello, honey, Ashanti, you look so amazing, sweet, sexy, sweet, honey, I love you with all my heart, honey, Ashanti, baby, I love you, honey, Ashanti. Honey, You have a beautiful body, sexy body, you are so amazing, sweet, sexy, honey, I love you with all my heart, love in my soul, honey, I love you with all my heart, honey, soul, I love you Ashanti, Ashanti girl ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you, honey. "

Ashanti remains an important player in the music scene after almost two decades.



