EL CAIRO – Somewhere in Egypt, around lunchtime on Tuesday, the country reached an important milestone: its 100 millionth citizen was born.

The birth of that citizen, whom officials identified as a girl named Yasmine Rabi'e, in a town in the Minya governorate, was observed in Cairo by a gigantic counter outside the national statistics agency of the country that has been Running for years.

Reaching 100,000,000 marked human abundance, no doubt, but also an awkward moment in a country dominated by concerns about the effects of the population explosion on deepening poverty, rising unemployment and the growing shortage of basic resources such as Earth and water.

The Egyptian cabinet said last week that it was on "high alert,quot; to combat population growth, which President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi described as a threat to national security along with terrorism. If left unchecked, the population could reach 128 million by 2030, authorities say.