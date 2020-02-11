As the population of Egypt reaches 100 million, the celebration is silenced

EL CAIRO – Somewhere in Egypt, around lunchtime on Tuesday, the country reached an important milestone: its 100 millionth citizen was born.
The birth of that citizen, whom officials identified as a girl named Yasmine Rabi'e, in a town in the Minya governorate, was observed in Cairo by a gigantic counter outside the national statistics agency of the country that has been Running for years.
Reaching 100,000,000 marked human abundance, no doubt, but also an awkward moment in a country dominated by concerns about the effects of the population explosion on deepening poverty, rising unemployment and the growing shortage of basic resources such as Earth and water.
The Egyptian cabinet said last week that it was on "high alert,quot; to combat population growth, which President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi described as a threat to national security along with terrorism. If left unchecked, the population could reach 128 million by 2030, authorities say.
El-Sisi tried to reverse the trend with a public health campaign called "Two is enough,quot; to persuade parents to have fewer children. Like many of those efforts, he failed.
Fertility rates have increased since 2008, to 3.5 children per woman, according to the United Nations, and the population is growing 1.8 percent annually, a rate that, in crowded cities and towns in Egypt, adds one million citizens every six months
"Children are becoming thick and fast," said David Sims, a professor at the American University of Cairo and author of "Understanding Cairo: the logic of a city out of control." "What the hell are they going to do?"
The demographic crisis in Egypt is amplified by its relentless geography: 95 percent of the population lives on approximately 4 percent of the land, a green belt about half the size of Ireland that follows the Nile as it glides along the desert and then extends to the lush Delta Nile.
Fertility rates are higher in rural areas, where a large family is considered a blessing. But its impact is felt most intensely in Greater Cairo, where an extensive megalopolis of some 20 million inhabitants is spilling into the desert and surrounding farmland.
Seen from the height of the roof, the city is seen as a view of flat concrete roofs dotted with millions of satellite dishes. Even in the pyramids of Giza, houses, hotels and golf courses push from three sides, leaving tourists with only one direction to take pictures with a sand-filled background.
On Monday night, Ahmed Abdel-Hadi, a taxi driver for the past 22 years, curled his battered sedan through a traffic river in Nasr City, a middle-class neighborhood. A cacophony of horns at full volume filled the air. An ambulance passed and its lights blinked.
Punch fights between furious drivers have become more frequent as traffic has worsened, said Abdel-Hadi, a problem that peaks during the holy season of Ramadan, when the Egyptians rush to break their fast at sunset .
But Mr. Abdel-Hadi is also part of the problem. Father of four children, aged 10 to 19, mocked the mention of government campaigns that urged him to restrict his family.
"Human capital is valuable," he said. "A man's family is a reflection of his income, and that is what should determine how many children I have, not someone trying to dictate to me."
Suzanne Mubarak, the wife of former President Hosni Mubarak, spearheaded a boost during her husband's rule to reduce fertility rates. It was partially successful: during the 1990s and 2000s, rates fell to 3.0 from 5.2, according to government figures.
But the rate rose again at the time of the Arab Spring in 2011, for reasons that are not entirely clear, but are probably due to economic disruption, government turmoil and a drop in funds for birth control. of western governments.
Under Mr. el-Sisi, the government sent thousands of family planning advocates to rural areas and offered cheap contraceptives: just 6 cents for a package of three condoms in a government store and 12 cents for a intrauterine device.
The country's leading Islamic authority, Al Azhar, has backed the government's plans and stressed that family planning is not prohibited by God.
But critics say that the government speaks mostly of a good game about population control and that their actions have not coincided with their slogans. Mr. el-Sisi's wife has not been a visible force in family planning, while her officials have tried to solve the problem with public health programs.
"We hear every day that the population explosion is a threat to the country," said Dr. Amr A. Nadim, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Ain Ain Shams University. "But I don't think the government is working so hard on it."
He listed the problems: an erratic supply of contraceptives of varying quality; poor medical training; US government funding that ran out; and it no longer forces new doctors to take family planning courses.
The crush of the population also affects him personally. "Sometimes they call me a pregnant woman in an emergency, but I can't reach her because of the traffic," he said.
"Overpopulation is eating everything," he added. "The problem is that we don't have a real strategy to fight it."
Other large developing countries with increasing populations have managed to control the problem. Vietnam, where the population grew to 97 million in 2018 from 60 million in 1986, has reduced the rate of increase to 1 percent. Bangladesh, which has a population of more than 160 million, has done the same.
However, in Egypt, the growth rate is almost double, at 1.79 percent in 2018-19. More than 700,000 young Egyptians enter the labor market every year, said Aleksandar Bodiroza, representative of the United Nations Population Fund in Egypt. "That is a daunting task for any government," he said.
Hosting them is equally challenging. El-Sisi has made much of the variety of high-profile megaprojects that his government is building, such as a new summer capital on the north coast and a new administrative capital outside of Cairo.
But the vast majority of population growth is occurring in informal settlements on the outskirts of Cairo and other cities, where villages are being transformed into dormitory cities and farmland is being swallowed by uncontrolled development.
Experts say the government has a lousy record in the provision of new housing for the poor. And the poverty rate is rising, hit 32.5 percent last summer by the government's own figures, compared to 27.8 percent in 2015. The stubbornly high fertility rate may be a reflection of that economic failure, said author Sims. "Egypt is returning to its rural roots," he added. "If you are a poor person, you will have more children."
The milestone of the population last Tuesday was met with a shrug by many Egyptians, for whom the difficulties of living in a congested city that is about to explode are nothing new.
Ahmed Alaa, a 24-year-old marketing agent, said his desire to avoid congestion often shaped his days, and that often means staying at home "He has become so normalized, this congestion," he said. "You can't schedule an appointment to do anything. Traffic is very crazy."
Nothing Rashwan contributed the reports.