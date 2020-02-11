Art emerges in the desert of Saudi Arabia, in the shadow of politics

But Manal AlDowayan, a Dubai artist whose installation "Now You See Me, Now You Dont,quot; was not far away, rejected the talk of the press conference.

"Throw it all away," he said. “They talked about the construction of bridges. I do not know about that. We are here making art. "

Although the scenario is new, it can be said that the five Saudi artists in the exhibition have already crossed borders and bridges; Like many other Saudi artists, they have lived, studied or exhibited in Europe or the United States. (The rest of the nine artists in the show are from the Middle East or reside in the United States or Europe.) However, Desert X leaders spoke proudly of the efforts they had made to include local residents, such as organizing art workshops for Saudi women or making entrance to the free exhibition.

For Saudi Arabia, which covered the travel expenses of the artists, Desert X is both a profit generator and a meeting of minds. AlMadani said the government expects tourism to represent three quarters of the economy of the Al Ula area by 2030. More than 50,000 tourists arrived in 2019, he said, including visitors to a music festival with Andrea Bocelli, the Italian tenor , and Lang Lang, the Chinese pianist.

Although analysts have questioned whether foreign tourists will want to visit a country with a ban on alcohol, customs that disapprove of the mix of gender and a reputation for authoritarian repression, Al Madani believes they will come in droves. In any case, he said, there is a danger of overcrowding that would threaten the archaeological jewels and the natural beauty of the area.

The first adopters are already here, ready to visit unpopulated sites that nobody at home has ever installed on Instagram.