Art emerges in the desert of Saudi Arabia, in the shadow of politics

AL ULA, Saudi Arabia: Coachella's multitude of art had reached the desert of Saudi Arabia, and elegant caftans in striking colors outnumbered the abayas in the sand. In a buffet adorned with carved melons in the form of flowers, the waiters served a freshly squeezed juice station and rows of delicate canapés. On the other side of the golden and reddish sandstone canyon, muscular rock formations sprouted from contemporary art: an iridescent sculpture similar to a spaceship, a bright metal tunnel, a dispersion of spheres painted in bright colors.
These were the fruits of Desert X AlUla, a partnership between Desert X, a California-based art biennial that had organized two previous exhibitions in the Coachella Valley, and the Saudi government, which had convinced Desert X to put on a show in its own west. Desert at the expense of the country.
The controversy occurred, as it tends when Saudi Arabia, whose government has hacked the iPhone of one of the richest men in the world, tortured dissidents, dismembered a critical journalist and helped ignite a humanitarian disaster in Yemen, overlaps with the Western institutions Three of the Desert X board members, including the prominent artist Ed Ruscha, resigned in protest. Los Angeles Times art critic Christopher Knight called the collaboration "morally corrupt,quot; as "simply putting lipstick on a pig."
For the Saudis, the benefits were clear. Until recently, many Saudis avoided the pre-Islamic tombs carved into the rock in Al Ula by a pious superstition that they were chasing them, and non-Muslim tourists who wanted to visit the country almost never found a way. Now, in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's trip to By opening Saudi society and expanding its economy beyond oil, Al Ula will be reincarnated as the main cultural and heritage attraction of the kingdom. The authorities expect that its kilometers of impressive tombs and ancient tombs in the style of Petra will attract 2 million tourists by 2035.
There will be a complex designed by Jean Nouvel. There will be a nature reserve and an effort to repopulate species such as the Arab leopard. There will be a permanent artistic district, with Desert X, until March 7, as its first hurray.
"Culture," said Amr AlMadani, the Riyadh-based executive who oversees the development of Al Ula, at a welcome dinner the night before the program opens, "has nothing to do with politics."
The crowd cheered. But he had put the reasoning that Western business titans and others cite when it comes to Saudi Arabia: that getting involved can push the kingdom into a more modern and freer society. The cultural and economic dialogue could act as a kind of "can opener,quot;, as expressed by a Desert X artist, Jakob Fenger, of the Danish Superflex collective.
"Culture and politics, they are all part of the same thing," he said. “If you think art can change things, you have to do it. Nothing will happen unless you do something. "
Of course, a similar argument attracted Westerners to China when it was opened to foreign companies decades ago, betting that its influence would eventually liberalize the country from outside. But China's tolerance for freedom of expression and human rights has only been reduced, and its government is now locked in an ever deeper confrontation with American business and political leaders.
At the opening of Desert X, the talk was an intoxicating cocktail of erasing boundaries, breaking down walls and closing gaps.
The show was "a vessel that transcends all boundaries, that transcends time," said Raneem Farsi, one of the two Saudi healers.
But Manal AlDowayan, a Dubai artist whose installation "Now You See Me, Now You Dont,quot; was not far away, rejected the talk of the press conference.
"Throw it all away," he said. “They talked about the construction of bridges. I do not know about that. We are here making art. "
Although the scenario is new, it can be said that the five Saudi artists in the exhibition have already crossed borders and bridges; Like many other Saudi artists, they have lived, studied or exhibited in Europe or the United States. (The rest of the nine artists in the show are from the Middle East or reside in the United States or Europe.) However, Desert X leaders spoke proudly of the efforts they had made to include local residents, such as organizing art workshops for Saudi women or making entrance to the free exhibition.
For Saudi Arabia, which covered the travel expenses of the artists, Desert X is both a profit generator and a meeting of minds. AlMadani said the government expects tourism to represent three quarters of the economy of the Al Ula area by 2030. More than 50,000 tourists arrived in 2019, he said, including visitors to a music festival with Andrea Bocelli, the Italian tenor , and Lang Lang, the Chinese pianist.
Although analysts have questioned whether foreign tourists will want to visit a country with a ban on alcohol, customs that disapprove of the mix of gender and a reputation for authoritarian repression, Al Madani believes they will come in droves. In any case, he said, there is a danger of overcrowding that would threaten the archaeological jewels and the natural beauty of the area.
The first adopters are already here, ready to visit unpopulated sites that nobody at home has ever installed on Instagram.
"I feel it is a preview," said Tomoya Tsuruta, a Japanese tourist in one of the ancient ruins of Al Ula who decided to visit Saudi Arabia after introducing electronics. Tourist visas for citizens of 49 countries last year. "I feel privileged to visit before other people come."
In the small and dusty Al Ula, a city of 45,000 inhabitants where the economy revolves around government jobs and small fruit farms, development means unexpected prosperity.
The government commission that oversees the development of the area awarded scholarships to 500 local residents to study abroad and sent dozens of local guides and hospitality staff to train in Europe and the United States, all to prepare for tourists.
A guide hired to tour a ravine with thousands of ancient Nabatean rock engravings, Hamed Alimam, said his father, sister and uncle had jobs on the commission. A friend had trained in a culinary school in France, at the expense of the government, before returning to work as a cook in a new restaurant. People who had gone to look for work elsewhere returned.
"All the other cities are jealous of us," Alimam said. Still, I wasn't sure that tourists and jobs would arrive in the large amount that the government had projected.
"Like Hamed, I don't know," he joked. But like Hamed, with the royal commission? Yes I think so!
Beyond the offer of Saudi Arabia to host and pay, a rarity in contemporary art, the benefits of collaborating are more attractive to Desert X. (The organization did not disclose the amount). Susan Davis, its founder and president, presented the exhibition as an opportunity for Westerners to learn about Saudi society beyond headlines and stereotypes, and for Saudis to expose themselves to the world of Western art.
"Involving people, being able to initiate that dialogue, was something we were brave enough to assume, and I think brave is the word," he said.
Although Davis said that art and politics are "two totally different areas," he acknowledged that politics loomed over the decision to work with Saudi Arabia.
"I don't know if it will have,quot; an impact, he said, "but that's our hope. We're not thinking about changing politics now. Having the conversation, I think it's a first step."
When asked about criticism that he was helping to bleach the stained reputation of Saudi Arabia, Davis protested: "We are a small organization. We are not the Metropolitan Museum." She said she was prepared to close Desert X if the controversy proved too great.
But I was already convinced that the Saudi incursion had been a success. The most touching thing about her, she said, was a sculpture of a royal blue woman sitting on a massive rock, watching pools of blue scattered across the sand: “Najma (She placed a thousand thousand suns in the transparent overlays of space) by Lita Albuquerque "
According to Desert X, it was the first sculpture of a woman on public display in modern Saudi Arabia, where Islamic tradition discourages figurative representation.
Ms. Albuquerque, an American artist who has presented Najma's character in previous works, said she had agreed to dress the woman sculpted in an abaya after a Saudi official expressed reservations about the woman's tight attire.
Although some might call it government interference, he said he saw it as a matter of cultural sensitivity, it is no different, Davis said, rejecting proposals to assemble works of art in sacred indigenous areas around Coachella.
It was the opportunity to work with local weavers that convinced Sherin Guirguis will participate despite his doubts, he said. Ms. Guirguis, an Egyptian-American artist based in Los Angeles, held weaving workshops and contemporary art conferences for women in Al Ula. His work there and elsewhere is aimed at restoring the backward recognition of the traditional crafts of Arab women, and argued that meeting young Saudi artists was at least a starting point to open their minds and theirs.
Maybe it would lead to something; maybe not.
"From a Western perspective, it is very easy to look at the politics of a place and the government of a place, and make those decisions to reject them, and the people who are affected are the people we claim to want to help." she said. "Will the work I have done there make the smallest dent in the world and help move forward? I hope so."