Ariana Grande closing her lips with her date at the bar

The singer of & # 39; Thank U, Next & # 39; He is seen kissing with a mysterious man during a night with his friends in a bar in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles.

Ariana Grande They closed their lips with a mysterious man while the couple enjoyed a night date in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, the hit creator of "7 Rings" and her boyfriend, whose identity is still unknown, are together at a stand at Bar Louie in Northridge, California, in the San Fernando Valley.

According to the publication, the couple arrived at the establishment around 1 a.m. with friends, including the singer's new potential romance. Website sources could not identify the man.

According to reports, the group only stayed for about 30 minutes, before leaving the gastropub.

Reports of the star's new relationship come only days after they saw her with the rumored boyfriend Mikey Foster Earlier this month, when the couple walked arm-in-arm through Disneyland in California, with Us Weekly stating that the couple has been dating since June 2019.

The "Thank U, Next" singer previously dated the late rapper Mac Millerand was committed to "Saturday night live" comic Pete Davidson from May to October 2018.