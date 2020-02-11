Ari Lennox clarifies his recent apology after Bashing Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey

%MINIFYHTML9b10701ea97a3b2df768a1b2e6d8b6a911% %MINIFYHTML9b10701ea97a3b2df768a1b2e6d8b6a912%

WENN / Derrick Salters / Avalon

The singer of & # 39; Got Me & # 39; he clings to his opinion in which he accuses the two television personalities of always choosing black men, saying that his apology was towards the people he hurt with his words.

Up News Info –

Ari Lennox don't apologize for calling Gayle king Y Oprah Winfrey Despite his recent statement. The singer recently posted on her Tumblr page a long apology after criticizing the co-host of "CBS This Morning" and her best friend, but has now claimed that the apology did not address the two television characters.

"My apology was to the people I really hurt and traumatic. My apology was for how I wrote everything and for disrespecting people when trying to express my opinion," he wrote on Twitter on Monday, February 10. Making it clear that she doesn't "Change her opinion about Gayle and Oprah," the 28-year-old added, "but my opinion will always remain. I'm not running away & # 39; I simply prefer not to talk about anything else."

%MINIFYHTML9b10701ea97a3b2df768a1b2e6d8b6a913% %MINIFYHTML9b10701ea97a3b2df768a1b2e6d8b6a914%

When a Twitter user claimed that Ari was not really apologizing for what he said about Gayle and Oprah, he repeated his explanation: "No, weirdo. If an apology means abandoning my beliefs and assimilating yours, what kind of world I would? This is it. I apologize for the pain I have caused, but it does not change my passion and my inner beliefs. "

%MINIFYHTML9b10701ea97a3b2df768a1b2e6d8b6a915% %MINIFYHTML9b10701ea97a3b2df768a1b2e6d8b6a916%

Then, Ari announced that he would remain out of social media for a while while working in the studio, possibly making some new music. "Now I am officially logging out. I said what I said. Shit is clear. We were in the studio all week. Peace and love," he wrote in another post.

<br />

Ari previously criticized Gayle and Oprah after Gayle's controversial question about Kobe Bryant during an interview with the WNBA superstar Lisa Leslie. Calling the media mogul and her friend "some pieces of self-hate, pieces of shit," she accused the two women of always having brought down black men accused of sexual crimes. "Do you want to spend the rest of your days tearing down blacks? Build us, help us!" she shouted in a video posted on social media last week.

The R&B star then posted on his Tumblr page: "I'm sorry. I was acting like a **. I'm sorry for being insensitive." Explaining to herself, she continued: "I swear to God that I have good intentions. I am not the most structured when I start talking and that has been a blessing and a curse. I have felt very comfortable seeing my followers as my best friend. I can let off steam freely without repercussions. I feel the need to protect people who I think are really good people. "

"I see what is said and I feel the pain of those whom I really hurt and I am sorry," he acknowledged his mistake. "I am sorry to have caused people and I am sorry to have caused some trauma. I am sorry to have embarrassed the victim, I swear that was not my intention."

In addition, she said "she would be disconnected" because "it is very mentally exhausting to try to do good and is completely harmful."