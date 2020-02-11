Anurag Basu opens his equation with Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu joined in 2012 for Barfi! The film managed to impress everyone with Ranbir earning high praise for his portrayal of a dumb and dumb man in the movie. The two were back together in 2017 for Jagga Jasoos, but unfortunately the film did not live up to the audience's expectations. Publish the film's release, rumors of a break between Ranbir and Anurag He started making rounds.

However, it seems that the relationship between the actor and the director was never affected by the absence of the film at the box office. During your interview with Filmfare, Anurag Basu revealed: “I don't know why they always ask me about my relationship with Ranbir. Jagga Jasoos's failure has not affected him in any way. I even met Mr. (Rishi Kapoor) after he returned from the United States after his treatment. In fact, after JaggaI was depressed, not Ranbir. He gave me a lot of support. "

He also went ahead and praised the actor saying, "He wants to challenge himself every time. The kind of courage he has to make certain types of movies, nobody else has. Ranbir is the easiest actor I've encountered. He is spontaneous. , pure and organic. Ranbir ke saath hanste khelte movie ban jaati hai. Only he understands his process. He can turn it on and off immediately. "

We certainly rejoice Anurag I could clear the air about the topic so commented.