Anthony Davis records double-double in Los Angeles Lakers win over Phoenix Suns | NBA News

Anthony Davis posted a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers achieve a great victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Monday night NBA scores Phoenix Suns 100-125 Los Angeles Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves 126-137 Toronto Raptors

Sacramento Kings 111-123 Milwaukee Bucks

Brooklyn Nets 106-105 Indiana Pacers

Utah Jazz 123-119 Dallas Mavericks

San Antonio Spurs 120-127 Denver Nuggets

Miami Heat 113-101 Golden State Warriors

Atlanta Hawks 126-135 Orlando Magic

Charlotte Hornets 87-76 Detroit Pistons

Pascal Siakam scored 34 points, 14 in the fourth quarter, when the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak of the franchise to 15 games with a 137-126 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kyle Lowry added 27 points and 11 assists, while OG Anunoby added the best 25 points of his career and made his best run with 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won 16 consecutive home games against the Timberwolves.

D & # 39; Angelo Russell, playing his first game for Minnesota after being acquired in an exchange with the Golden State Warriors, scored 22 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez scored 15 each while the Timberwolves shot 45.3 percent from the field.

OG Anunoby scores with a dump in Toronto's victory over Minnesota



The Raptors took a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, but James Johnson's triple took the Timberwolves in two points with 9:10 remaining.

The Raptors had a 16-point lead in Siakam's triple with 3:55 left.

Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton each scored 28 points when the Milwaukee Bucks had a good start to open the last quarter and ended with a 123-111 victory over the Sacramento Kings despite not having Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brook Lopez added 20 points when Antetokounmpo missed the game because of his son's birth on Monday. The Bucks improved to 5-0 in games in which the available reigning MVP was not available.

Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and De & # 39; Aaron Fox added 17 points with 11 assists when the Kings saw their three-win streak ended.

The Bucks had a quick start without Antetokounmpo, taking a 14-point lead multiple times in the first half. Milwaukee had a 38-24 lead after a quarter before the Kings returned to the game.

Barnes scored 13 points in the second quarter when Sacramento had a 10-0 run just before the break to take a 58-57 lead at the break. The Kings led 90-88 in the last quarter, but the Bucks were already starting their career to take over the game.

Milwaukee scored the two final points of the third quarter, then ran 13-0 to open the fourth and take a 101-90 lead. It was part of a general 20-3 run for the Bucks. Milwaukee reached 100 points for 77th consecutive game when Bledsoe hit a triple with 9:45 remaining.

Sterling Brown had 11 points for Milwaukee, while Middleton had 11 rebounds. Donte DiVincenzo and Wesley Matthews had 10 points each for the Bucks. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nemanja Bjelica each had 16 points for the Kings.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 21 points and hit the lead jumper with 5.2 seconds remaining when the visiting Brooklyn Nets recovered in the final minutes and achieved a 106-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The Nets recovered from a four-point deficit in the last 84 seconds and earned their sixth victory in the last nine games thanks to Dinwiddie.

Indiana had a 105-104 lead when Domantas Sabonis slipped around DeAndre Jordan for a tray with 10.1 seconds remaining. The Nets asked for a timeout to advance the ball and Caris LeVert put the ball into Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie took some bargains, then moved to the left wing and released a 21-foot step back over Malcolm Brogdon just inside the three-point line. The Pacers had one more chance to win after a timeout, but the game ended when Brogdon failed a three-point attempt from the top of the key in the doorbell.

Spencer Dinwiddie stretches to lie against the Pacers



Before the victory of Brooklyn, the Pacers lost numerous opportunities to secure the game. Indiana took three six-point lead during the last quarter, but never left the game. After taking a 103-99 lead in TJ Warren's finger movement with 84 seconds remaining, a lay-up and a triple by Joe Harris put Brooklyn 104-103 with 27.2 seconds remaining.

Dinwiddie scored 11 of his points in the last quarter and shot 4 of 15 overall when the Nets beat Indiana for the second time in 13 games. Harris added 15 points and eight rebounds, Taurean Prince contributed 14 and Jarrett Allen scored 13.

Sabonis recorded his fourth triple-double in his career with 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, but it was not enough since the Pacers lost their sixth consecutive game, the highest of the season. Warren added 19 points, while Myles Turner contributed 15 when the Pacers shot 48.9 percent from the field.

Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points and distributed eight assists from the bench to take the Utah Jazz to a 123-119 victory over host Dallas Mavericks.

Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 each to the Jazz. Rudy Gobert contributed 17 points and 16 rebounds. Utah won its third consecutive game overall and its second consecutive road contest after releasing 59 percent from the field.

Tim Hardaway Jr scored 33 points this season and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 to lead the Mavericks, who played without Luka Doncic in their seventh consecutive game and failed to follow a powerful Jazz offense in his absence.

Dallas had a difficult time hanging with Utah when the Jazz offense really warmed up in the second quarter. Clarkson hit three triples to finish a 15-5 run that spans the first and second quarter and gives Jazz a 42-29 lead. Utah then escaped six consecutive baskets during a 17-5 run to extend its lead to 63-41 with 4:06 remaining before the break.

Rudy Gobert rammed home dump for Utah Jazz



The momentum changed in favor of Dallas during the third quarter. The Mavericks cut Utah's lead to 83-80 behind a 15-3 run. Hardaway scored the race with consecutive baskets.

The Jazz moved away again before the end of the quarter after the hot shots of Clarkson and Emmanuel Mudiay. Both players scored three baskets each to form most of a 19-4 race that gave Utah a 102-84 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Dallas made a final charge and reduced the deficit to five behind a 17-3 run at the end of the last quarter. Seth Curry's triple culminated the race that reduced Utah's lead to 119-114 with 2:41 remaining. Gobert and Mitchell made consecutive baskets to help Jazz preserve leadership on the stretch.

Jamal Murray scored 26 points and Paul Millsap had 22 points when host Denver Nuggets recovered from a deficit of 23 points in the third quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 127-120.

Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, Monte Morris added 16 points from the bench and Torrey Craig had 11 points and seven rebounds to help the Nuggets win their third consecutive game and the eighth in 10 games.

LaMarcus Aldridge led all scorers with 33 points, Derrick White scored 15, Dejounte Murray and Bryn Forbes scored 14 each, and Rudy Gay had 13 for the Spurs in trouble. San Antonio has lost five consecutive games and eight of its last 10.

Nikola Jokic clashes the five with his Nuggets teammates



The Spurs led 67-53 at the break. Aldridge hit a triple and a couple of baskets when the Spurs increased their lead to 86-63 in the middle of the third quarter.

Denver returned, using a 26-7 increase in the last 6:33 of the period to reduce the deficit to four. The Nuggets sold out a trio of triples to finish the third, and then Millsap and Murray hit two more to tie the game at 95 with 11:16 remaining.

He was tied at 99 when Millsap gave Denver his first lead with a triple, but San Antonio responded with eight straight points to regain the lead. Murray scored eight consecutive points for Denver, Gary Harris and Craig hit three-pointers, and Murray had another one deep to crown a 17-2 run and reach 119-109.

Aaron Gordon scored 26 points to lead four Orlando players with more than 20 points, as the Magic won a 135-126 victory over the Atlanta Hawks visitors to break their three-game losing streak.

Gordon shot 10 of 20 from the floor and added nine rebounds and four assists when the Magic beat the Hawks for the first time in three games this season. Orlando recorded its second victory in 10 games overall.

Nikola Vucevic added 24 points, making 10 of 15 shots, and had nine rebounds and nine assists for the Magic. Evan Fournier scored 22 points and Terrence Ross left the bench to score 21.

The Magic had a great night from the perimeter. They shot 18 of 38 (47.4 percent) in three-point attempts, with Ross hitting five and Vucevic hitting four.

Atlanta scored 29 points and nine assists from Trae Young. John Collins added 22 points and eight rebounds, but saw his streak of seven consecutive double doubles. Dewayne Dedmon had 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Orlando took a seven-point lead when Fournier drove for a tray with 4:06 to enter the third quarter. However, Atlanta returned to tie the game with 87-87 in the Dedmon three-point game, then took the lead in the next possession when Cam Reddish made a triple.

The Magic beat the Hawks 13-5 to start the fourth quarter and took a 106-101 lead in three consecutive mates. Atlanta reached a point four times, but could never regain leadership.

Miles Bridges had 18 points and seven rebounds and Malik Monk provided 17 points from the bank while the Charlotte Hornets broke a five-game streak as they walked away to beat the Detroit Pistons 87-76.

Devonte & # 39; Graham accumulated 14 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists when the Hornets completed a four-game sweep of the season series. Charlotte, who overcame a 37.5 percent shooting night, has defeated Detroit 10 consecutive times.

Thon Maker had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons. Bruce Brown contributed 10 points, a personal record of 12 rebounds and five assists, while Christian Wood added 10 points and eight rebounds and Markieff Morris contributed 10 points from the bank.

The first three games were decided by a combined total of seven points, but the Hornets never lost on Monday. Detroit shot 35.4 percent and committed 21 turnovers, leading to 24 points from Charlotte.

Charlotte climbed 66-59 to the room. The Hornets took control with a 12-2 run early in the quarter. Graham installed Cody Zeller and Rozier to get the baskets going. He also assisted in a long ball by Jalen McDaniels, and then drilled a triple of his own with 6:19 remaining to make it 78-63. A Bridges dump with 3:25 to play gave the Hornets a 82-66 lead.

