Angelina Pivarnick explains why she only needed to undergo plastic surgery before her wedding!

The Jersey Shore star did not have much confidence before receiving breast implants because of this problem she was still encountering! That said, Angelina Pivarnick really wanted to get under the knife before tying the knot!

In addition, she also revealed how her husband reacted to his new and improved assets during a new interview.

It's been almost a year since the plastic procedure was done and now, Angelina is ready to talk more about the whole experience and explain why she really wanted them done before her wedding.

That said, after talking about the plastic surgeon who worked on her, she is now sharing what led her to him in the first place.

Angelina tells HollywoodLife that ‘The reason I did them is that I struggled all my life with the fluctuation of weight and that they were falling. They were not as awake as they should be for my age. I've never had children and I didn't understand why they were so down and when I went to see Dr. Tutela, he told me he was the perfect candidate. "

According to the reality show star, the "fullness of his chest was gone,quot;, which is why he would have confidence issues when it comes to wearing certain clothing, including swimsuits and certain shirts he wanted to wear on television but I knew I could not fill correctly.

The same problem he encountered while trying on wedding dresses before marrying Chris Larangeira in November.

‘When trying on different wedding dresses before surgery, my breasts could not fill them as they are now. I definitely wanted to see my best on my wedding day. Besides, I wanted my husband to be happy with them. He kept telling me that he didn't need them done, but he supported me a lot and I explained that he wanted them done and I told him that he would like it too, so it's a plus plus & # 39; & # 39 ;, he also shared the celebrity of MTV



