Amy Klobuchar faces difficult questions about "The View,quot; about the Myon Burrell case – Up News Info

– While voters were going to the New Hampshire polls, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar faced specific questions on Tuesday about her supervision of a high-profile murder case in which a black teenager was sentenced to life in prison after an investigation defective police.

"I mean, how do you defend something like that, to someone like me, who is the mother of a black child, a black teenager?" Asked Sunny Hostin, co-host of the ABC show "The View." "This case would be my worst nightmare."

Klobuchar, a Minnesota senator who attracted enthusiastic crowds after her performance in the debate on Friday night, said: "All evidence must be reviewed immediately in that case. Past evidence and also any new evidence.

The exchange between Hostin and Klobuchar, the former senior prosecutor in Minneapolis, concerned an Associated Press investigation into the Myon Burrell case. Burrell was 16 when he was arrested at the death in 2002 of an 11-year-old African-American girl, killed by a lost bullet while doing her homework.

READ MORE: Klobuchar says he has no knowledge of questionable evidence in the Myon Burrell case

Firearms, fingerprints or DNA were never recovered, and the case against Burrell was based on the testimony of a teenage rival who offered conflicting stories by identifying the triggering man, who was standing 120 feet away, mainly behind a wall , reported the AP.

The AP also discovered questionable police tactics in the case, including an investigator who offered cash information, and interviewed a prisoner who said he was the trigger and that Burrell was not on the scene when Tyesha Edwards was shot dead. .

Klobuchar, whose office processed the case, has raised the case throughout his political career, even during his 2020 presidential campaign, as an example of how he helped find justice for victims of violence.

After the AP story, Klobuchar said the evidence in the case should be reviewed. But his exchange with Hostin was especially heated and took place at a crucial moment in his candidacy.

"You are now a United States senator," Hostin said. "You are a powerful woman. What do you intend to do to correct this wrong?

Klobuchar replied: “It must be reviewed. Sunny, I think you know I care a lot about justice, and this case should be reviewed.

