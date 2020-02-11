AMS: Austrian AMS aims for a dominance agreement with Osram – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML63940d37ac55e39365c984910591609c11% %MINIFYHTML63940d37ac55e39365c984910591609c12%

The Austrian AMS sensor specialist made it clear on Monday that his goal is to secure a so-called domination agreement with Osram to allow him to use the cash flow of the lighting group to pay off the debt.

AMS, best known for providing facial recognition technology to Apple iPhones, wants to form a global player in sensors and lights with its acquisition of the leading car headlight manufacturer.

Having secured almost 60% of Osram's shares in December, assuming a debt of 4,400 million euros (4,800 million dollars) to finance the agreement, AMS obtained shareholder approval for a capital increase of 1,700 million euros to help finance the acquisition of the much larger German group.

An agreement to dominate and transfer profit and loss (DPLTA) would give AMS full voice over Osram's finances and allow it to consolidate the company's cash flow.

To close the deal, AMS chief executive Alexander Everke needs the approval of 75% of Osram investors at an extraordinary shareholders meeting.

"We intend to implement a DPLTA to allow both companies to work together and realize our joint strategic vision of creating a global leader in sensor and photonics solutions efficiently," AMS chief executive Alexander Everke said Monday.

So far, AMS has told investors that there could be a way to pay off the debt and achieve specific integration benefits of 300 million euros ($ 327 million), although analysts have been skeptical.

The Austrian company would have to offer the remaining minority investors two alternatives: pay them a guaranteed annual dividend or a cash settlement.

AMS reports fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

