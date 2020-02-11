America kidnapped | I ran

%MINIFYHTML5a01b976276384ec0bb9551e89c2840c11% %MINIFYHTML5a01b976276384ec0bb9551e89c2840c12%

On January 4, a day after the United States killed Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that if Iran retaliated, it would hit 52 Iranian sites. The targets represented the 52 American hostages in Iran for 444 days in November 1979.

The hostage crisis in Iran influences Iranian and American politics to this day. An open reexamination could help us understand how respect for the constitutional law of the United States has been degraded in subsequent decades.

Blow, revolution, blow

In early 1979, the Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, installed in a 1953 coup d'etat to protect foreign oil interests, was overthrown by a revolution. In April of that year, Iran voted by national referendum to become an Islamic republic.

Partly in response to the fact that the United States gave refuge to the fleeing monarch, and in large part due to years of American support for a repressive regime, the students stormed the US embassy in Tehran on November 4, 1979, capturing the Americans who worked there.

What followed led to the disappearance of then American President Jimmy Carter. He lost to Ronald Reagan in a presidential race where his inability to take the hostages home was seen by many as an intolerable weakness.

Its launch on January 20, 1981, the day of the inauguration of Reagan, was presented as Iran subjected to the threats it had made during its campaign. The world was asked to accept that the Iranian government despised Carter, but Reagan intimidated him and feared what he could do to end the crisis.

For those who understood recent Iranian history, this explanation was not valid: it was unlikely that the revolutionary government would cower in the face of any American intimidation.

But questions about the strange moment of liberation were overshadowed by the relief that the hostages were finally home. As outgoing President Carter said, they were "alive, free and well."

In the years that followed, other events in the Middle East, including a long and brutal war between Iran and Iraq, overshadowed the greater interest in the subject. But in 1987 a scandal in the United States would again lead to the Iran hostage crisis and its resolution.

Iran-Contra hearings revealed that the Reagan administration had participated in a series of illegal covert activities. A secret intelligence group in the White House had financed Nicaraguan cons, right-wing armed groups opposing the Nicaraguan government, selling sophisticated weapons to Iran, including air-to-air missiles.

Although the cons armament was a surprising discovery, the sales challenged a direct congressional ban, it also raised the obvious question of how Reagan's secret relationship with Iran became intimate enough to include a secret supply of weapons.

Reagan had appeared increasingly hostile towards Tehran throughout his presidency, so the revelation that his administration had no trouble arming the Iranians was surprising. Subsequent investigations showed that covert arms sales to Iran by Israel and private companies had been tolerated by the United States since the early 1980s.

As more details of the Iran-Contra issue came to light, the mystery deepened. At the Congressional hearings, a witness testified that Reagan had secretly sent a birthday cake and a bible inscribed to Ayatollah Khomeini, the supreme leader of Iran.

A handful of researchers and journalists began to wonder if such gifts were the gesture of an old friend. They asked if the Reagan-Khomeini relationship could have started during the 1980 presidential elections in the United States. Had he negotiated the Republican campaign to delay the release of the hostages?

Carter's administration had been working to take the hostages home. If he had succeeded, ensuring an "October Surprise," Carter's re-election possibilities would have been greatly increased.

If the accusations were true, the Republican candidates and campaign personnel allegedly involved were all private citizens at that time, with no authority to commit to a hostile foreign government, particularly manipulate the results of a presidential election of the United States.

An impossible plea

Abolhassan Bani-Sadr, the first president of the Islamic Republic of Iran after the 1979 revolution, forced to flee in 1981, has constantly stated that he knew about the agreement between Reagan and Khomeini.

Gary Sick, a retired US Navy captain UU. And a Middle Eastern academic who served on the National Security Council Under Presidents Ford and Carter, he was the most influential advocate of further investigation. He wrote an opinion piece for the New York Times in 1991 (and shortly thereafter, a book called October Surprise) that gave credence to the possibility of a successful Republican campaign effort to delay the release of the hostages. Due to his credentials and detailed investigation, the accusation was taken more seriously. He also became subject to abuse and attacks for daring to present a case to reexamine the case.

Shakespeare's adage could not have been better applied; critics "protested too much."

The vehemence of the deniers only added an incentive for investigators who continued to find reports and circumstantial evidence that a deal had been made. But anyone who approached the subject with an open mind was considered a liar, a speculator or a conspiracy theorist.

However, a big problem arose for those who sought to marginalize and despise researchers. Some of the former hostages of the US embassy believed that foul play was a possibility and that they had been political pawns. Since no one dared to belittle those who had survived the terrible experience, their request to Congress in 1992 was honored and a formal investigation was initiated by a working group of Congress.

Unwanted questions

Republicans were on the defensive during the months of closed testimony and information gathering. If it was proved that the Reagan-Bush campaign had reached an agreement with Iran to secure the presidency, it would be a blow to the party members, including the acting president, George HW Bush.

All Washington lawmakers, including the Democratic majority who led the investigation, had a difficult choice: an affirmative finding could undermine any faith the country had in the United States government for years to come.

The facts and the truth had little weight in this matter. The Washington establishment finally agreed that there was no evidence that any agreement had been made.

The lack of political will and the numerous omissions of the Congress investigation are not obvious in the 250-page Joint Report. If it had not been for a person's efforts, he would not have been questioned.

Due to the resolution and relentless diligence of investigative journalist Robert Parry, including his review of unpublished task force files after the report was published, we now know that many facts and evidence were ignored or omitted.

He also kept track of how some editors, reporters and the media blindly imitated those who needed to discredit the story.

A central focus of the investigation, followed by the press, was whether William Casey, Reagan's campaign director and then his CIA director, had attended a key meeting with Iranians in Madrid in September 1980. An alibi was accepted. weak for Casey's whereabouts, which led to a determination that it was impossible for him to have been in Spain at the time of any meeting. This was presented as a key revelation that serves to mitigate the investigation.

Almost 20 years after the report was published, Parry located a 1991 Bush White House memo confirming Casey's trip to Madrid; He had been retained from the working group. The document would have had an explosive effect during the investigation, but was virtually ignored when it was revealed in 2011.

Parry, an award-winning reporter (who also told the story revealing clandestine White House operations, igniting the Iran-Contra affair) was sidelined by the mainstream media and attacked relentlessly. His sin was to doubt conventional wisdom, particularly the objectivity of the Joint Report.

Thanks to Parry's determination to challenge and investigate the accepted version of the 1980 events, which he continued to do until his death in 2018, a great deal of detail has been put forward that strongly supports the accusations.

The agenda endures

When examining the evidence, a hardened skeptic could still see the accusations as unprovable.

In the moment of October's surprise In the 1992 Congressional investigation, Republicans accused of a conspiracy held the most powerful positions in government, including the presidency and leadership in the intelligence community. They had an immense influence and influence on Congress and the press.

In addition, if a secret agreement was reached with Iran, those involved might have felt empowered to continue manipulating the political landscape in the following years.

The degradation of respect for constitutional law in the United States today can be considered to be based on the events of 1980.

Hypocrisy of political judgment

Mitch McConnell, a Senate majority leader who recently delivered Trump's acquittal, was one of the most angry opponents of the October Surprise investigation, defending the Bush White House as vehemently as he has defended impeccable crimes of Trump.

Alan Dershowitz, one of Trump's key lawyers in his political trial, has tried to normalize the treacherous activities of 1980.

William Barr was head of the Department of Justice in 1992. He made sure that George HW Bush never faced questions about Iran-Contra or the alleged agreement with Iran, Refuse to appoint a special prosecutor.

As Trump's attorney and general lawyer, Barr has strongly backed the president, working diligently to minimize the effect of the recall and the Mueller Report, which details Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections. Barr is a veteran in the protection of presidents, using any tactic that works to keep them out of the truth.

A recurring pattern

The methodology of winning at all costs in the United States was not new in 1980 and dates back at least to 1968. The Nixon campaign used dire tactics to delay the end of the Vietnam War as presidential elections approached. It took more than 20 years for details of that to be revealed, but finally, evidence was disclosed.

Sabotage the peace talks while the troops died in 1968, delay the release of hostages in 1980 or encourage Russian support for Trump's candidacy in 2016 are symptoms of the same selfish ideology. Neither the ends nor the means are justifiable.

Manipulating elections, intimidating voters and ignoring the oversight powers of Congress have become blatant rules for Republicans. Democrats, who are not willing to face the worst tactics of political opponents decades ago, now face the continuing repercussions of their tolerance.

However, the cracks continue to develop in defense of the secret activities of the 1980 Reagan-Bush presidential campaign and the truth has its own unpredictable way of emerging.

Iran has been patient; The opportunity to use any incendiary evidence for your benefit has not arisen in the last 40 years. But Trump's provocation could change that.

The new revelations would not only rewrite the history of the time, but could exploit the political landscape of the United States.

Perhaps once again Iran will influence the presidential elections of the United States.

