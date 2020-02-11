Amazon criticizes the CCI probe and says it could damage its reputation

NEW DELHI: Amazon.com Inc initiated legal action in India to overturn an antitrust investigation against the company, saying it could cause "irreparable,quot; losses and damage to its reputation, according to its court filing as seen by Reuters.

Last month, the Indian Competition Commission (ITC) ordered an investigation by Amazon and its rival Flipkart, owned by Walmart, on alleged violations of competition law and certain discount practices.

Amazon and Flipkart have faced increasing criticism from brick and cement retailers in India, who accuse US giants of violating Indian law by accumulating billions of dollars in losses to finance large discounts and discriminate against small sellers Companies deny the accusations.

The JRC ordered its investigation after a group of New Delhi-based merchants complained that e-commerce giants promoted select sellers and, in turn, hurt businesses for other smaller players in one of the shopping markets largest online in the world.

"The entire order approved by (the ICC) … is unfounded," Amazon said in a filing on February 10 before a court in Bangalore, rejecting accusations made against the company.

"(The order of investigation) suffers from lack of application of the mind, since it seems to contain no reference to the finding of an appreciable adverse effect on competition."

Amazon rejected a request for comments from Reuters, saying the matter was going through the courts. The ICC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Flipkart said after the ICC ordered the probe to comply with all laws of India.

The Bangalore court is likely to hear Amazon's request later this week and the group of demanding merchants, Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, has been informed about it, said a lawyer involved in the matter.

The merchants group will defend their case to ensure that the antitrust investigation is not annulled or put on hold, the lawyer added.

Tighter rules of foreign investment in India have also affected Amazon.

Last month, after the launch of the JRC investigation, the Indian trade minister said Amazon was not doing any "big favor,quot; by announcing a new investment of $ 1 billion, exposing tensions with the retailer in United States line.

"The (CCI) investigation also has reputational consequences for the petitioner, as it is a global company and part of the Amazon group of international fame," said the e-commerce giant in his presentation.

