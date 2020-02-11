Amazon: Amazon appoints Sony executive to lead entertainment unit – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML7e58ca038364bd5d5021f91dc7e8a79611% %MINIFYHTML7e58ca038364bd5d5021f91dc7e8a79612%

Amazon.com Inc contacted Sony Corp executive Mike Hopkins on Monday to lead its Prime video platform, as well as its film and television studios.

Hopkins, currently president of Sony Pictures Television, will leave the company to join Amazon as senior vice president later this month, Sony Pictures Entertainment chief executive Tony Vinciquerra said in a staff note.

Hopkins' appointment comes when Jeff Blackburn, a veteran of the company that oversees commercial development and digital entertainment, including Prime, takes a sabbatical this year to spend more time with his family.

%MINIFYHTML7e58ca038364bd5d5021f91dc7e8a79613% %MINIFYHTML7e58ca038364bd5d5021f91dc7e8a79614%

Sony will be realigning the leadership structure and senior executives Keith LeGoy and Jeff Frost will oversee operations after Hopkins' departure, the company said.

%MINIFYHTML7e58ca038364bd5d5021f91dc7e8a79615% %MINIFYHTML7e58ca038364bd5d5021f91dc7e8a79616%

Hopkins, who previously directed the Hulu streaming platform, will report to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon did not immediately respond to the request for comments from Reuters.

