All about Bhoot filming at the biggest shipyard in Asia.

Dharma Productions by Karan Johar is entering the horror genre with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Vicky Kaushal has been chosen to play the lead role in this movie. It will also be the first time for the actor, since he has not worked on a horror movie before. To do justice to the creative process, the team searched for the perfect place to film this horror movie. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana playing important roles in the horror drama. Given the story, a large part of the film had to be filmed inside a wrecked ship. Director Bhanu Pratap Singh was eager to film him at Alang's scrap yard in Gujarat, as he felt it was the perfect setting for the horror movie.

Permission to film in the largest shipyard shipyard in Asia was a difficult task given the fact that so far no film has been filmed there. Speaking about the terrible experience, the director said: “Our executive producer Parth Dholakia and the production team had to be stationed in Bhavnagar for more than a month, since they convinced the authorities in the shipyard. We ran from one pillar to another, and finally obtained the necessary permission. "Explaining the task, he added:" They were clear that we could not use flammable materials or smoke on board, as it could cause a fire. "

While filming the movie in Alang, in April, Vicky injured his cheekbones and had to receive 13 stitches. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and is scheduled to premiere on February 21, 2020.