After War and Super 30, will Hrithik Roshan make a new version of a southern movie?

With Super 30 and War leaving a mark at the box office, Hrithik Roshan surely had a great 2019 professionally. Actor fans are looking forward to the announcement of their next project. Well, we could have the right news for them. If you believe in the sources, we could soon see Hrithik in the remake of a southern movie.



After Arjun Reddy and Jersey, Bollywood could witness another new Hindi version of the southern movie, Kaithi. The film will be jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment and the original producer, Dream Warrior Pictures. A source close to development reported that The creators of the film have approached Hrithik Roshan for the lead role of the new version.



Speaking about the remake, the film's producer in a recent interview said: "Kaithi is a film without heroin, without songs and a 100 percent action genre. We are delighted to join Reliance Entertainment for the Bollywood remake. High octane film will surely entertain the audience to explore India. ”

Well, we've all loved Hrithik in action movies like the Krrish series, Dhoom 2, War, etc. and we wait for the confirmation of the star in this case.