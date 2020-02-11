After Parasite: Five Korean movies you should know | News

South Korean cinema is in the spotlight after Bong Joon-ho's Parasite movie made history on Sunday, making it the first film in a language other than English to take home the Oscar for best film in the 92 years of the series.

But movie fans and critics have long sought out the authors of the Asian nation for luxurious productions, complex class studies and dark tales of revenge.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML4b1022e83d74cf095f2fc66fde9bc3fa11% %MINIFYHTML4b1022e83d74cf095f2fc66fde9bc3fa12%

Here are five Korean movies to enjoy after Parasite.

Oldboy (2003)

Man on a mission: Oh Dae-su doesn't take prisoners in Oldboy (Courtesy of Arrow Films)

After 15 years trapped in a room without windows, a door opens and Oh Dae-su is suddenly free.

Armed with a hammer and an insatiable thirst for revenge, Oh embarks on a brutal quest to discover who imprisoned him and what happened to his wife and daughter.

Oldboy marks the culmination of the Park Chan-wook Revenge trilogy, which explores the themes of revenge and retribution. Its heartbreaking revelation continues to impact the public almost 20 years after its original release.

Watch the trailer here.

The Spy Gone North (2018)

The Spy Gone North is the true story of a tense undercover operation (Courtesy of Signature Entertainment)

Set in the 1990s, The Spy Gone North tells the true story of South Korean agent Park Chae-seo, Park Sun-young in the film, who became famous with his code name "Black Venus."

Sent to investigate the nascent North nuclear program disguised as a businessman eager to fire an advertising campaign, Park successfully infiltrates the highest levels of the North Korean government.

Yoon Jong-bin The tense thriller takes a turn when events at home make Park's position increasingly dangerous and force him to wonder where his loyalties really are.

Watch the trailer here.

The Host (2006)

A blockbuster that has a political impact, The Host remains one of the most popular films at the Korean box office (File: Jung Yeon-je / AFP)

When a US military pathologist UU. He orders his Korean assistant to throw 200 bottles of formaldehyde down a drain in Seoul, a monstrous amphibian is generated that begins to terrorize everyone in sight. As the government tries to respond, the presence of the United States grows in size and malevolence.

The focus on family and inequality in the previous Bong Joon-ho movie, The Host, will be familiar to Parasite fans, as will its protagonist Song Kang-ho.

With its perfect combination of fright, laughter and political comments, the film delighted the national public and remains one of the greatest films of all time at the Korean box office.

Watch the trailer here.

Burning (2018)

Steven Yeun, on the right, received widespread acclaim for his interpretation of rich Ben (Thunderbird Release)

An aspiring hapless writer, a seductive young woman and a strange Gatsby form the trio at the center of Lee Chang-dong's portrait of the ancient Korean life.

Based freely on a short story by Haruki Murakami, Burning It vibrates with mystery as it explores the ties between three people divided by class but united in their dissatisfaction with their lives.

Best known to fans of The Walking Dead, American Korean Steven Yeun was widely praised for his portrayal of Ben, a rich man with a penchant for burning greenhouses, in his first starring role in a Korean-language film.

Watch the trailer here.

The Maiden (2016)

Not everything is as it seems in the story of a lady and her maiden in the Japanese-occupied Korea (Artificial Eye Curzon)

Park Chan-wook's erotic slow hand, The Handmaiden, was a firm element in the "best movies of the decade,quot; lists of critics when the 2010 decade came to an end.

Inspired by Sarah Waters' Fingersmith novel, the story of a poor girl who leaves her home to work as a maid is transplanted from Victorian England to an opulent rural estate in Korea during Japanese colonial rule.

But not everything is what it seems.

A hoax inside a hoax inside a hoax, the movie is full of twists in the plot that alter the viewers' understanding of the characters and the events of the movie until the last minute.

Watch the trailer here.