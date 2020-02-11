According to reports, Kobe and Gianna Bryant rested at a private funeral

%MINIFYHTMLfff73f455aa6f8c0f645a1944a22041111% %MINIFYHTMLfff73f455aa6f8c0f645a1944a22041112%

While fans prepare for the public monument in honor of the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, it has recently been revealed that a private funeral with family and close friends has already been held.

@EntertainmentTonight reports exclusively that a private funeral was held for Kobe and Gianna Bryant in Corona del Mar, California, on February 7, two weeks after their tragic accident in a helicopter accident that claimed the lives of seven other victims. An internal source stated that “Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss. The ceremony was extremely difficult for everyone, as it is still difficult for them to understand that they lost two beautiful souls. "At this time, it is not known how many attended the private funeral ceremony.

As for the great public monument at the Staples Center, on February 24th the date was chosen because "24,quot; was Kobe's number since the 2006-07 basketball season with Los Angeles Lakers, where he remained throughout his NBA career. It is also the number I had in high school in Lower Merion. The service will begin at 10 a.m. PST

At the end of last month, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed plans for a memorial for Kobe, so that the city could properly honor him:

“There will be absolutely a memorial to mark the contributions of this incredible man and not only him, but to commemorate the loss of his daughter and all the other families that were there. We don't have that date over, but we've been talking with the Lakers every day, and most importantly, with (Bryant's widow, Vanessa) as well. I think a message I would say is that it is not just a man who was a basketball player, it is a father, it is a leader, it is a filmmaker, it is an artist, it is someone who it was much more than how I was on the court. "

We want to continue sending our thoughts and prayers to the Bryant family during this extremely difficult time.

