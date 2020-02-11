About 300 animals rescued from deplorable living conditions in the Kansas City home – Up News Info Los Angeles

– About 300 animals that live in deplorable conditions were removed from a duplex in Kansas City on Monday afternoon.

The smell inside the house was so bad that the Kansas City Fire Department had to test ammonia levels before they could enter. Firefighters had to wear masks while taking out boxes behind boxes full of animals.

"We don't even eat at our house," neighbor Michaela Moore told KCTV, a Up News Info affiliate. "We go out to eat or we are going to eat my aunt or my grandmother because we can't smell the smell."

%MINIFYHTML5b2d490265907c62be78215cf3837e7c11% %MINIFYHTML5b2d490265907c62be78215cf3837e7c12%

Authorities say they took about 300 rats, rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles, geckos and other animals out of the house.

More than 300 animals found living in the home of Kansas City

MORE: https://t.co/oRnu1NhFM1 pic.twitter.com/DrRkLIu1od – KCTV5 News (@ KCTV5) February 11, 2020

"In most cases, when we have many rats like this, there are many, many females who are pregnant, so we could end up with 300-400 rats by the time we finish," Tori Fugate said with KC Pet Project.

The man who lives in the duplex, Mikey Montero, said the rats were still breeding until he got out of control.

“I know I have a lot. I had too many, ”he said. “I care a lot about them. I am suppressing many emotions right now. "

The health department turned off the unit due to the amount of ammonia in the air.

KC Pet Project is absorbing almost all seized animals. They have posted a wish list on Facebook with the necessary resources to help care for animals.