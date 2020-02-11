Abby Elliott shares her Hardcore IVF journey to help raise awareness

Actress Abby Elliott He is adding his name to the long list of celebrities who finally open up and talk about their trip with IVF.

On Tuesday, the actress sat with the host. Kelly Clarkson in The Kelly Clarkson show To talk about why you think it is important for women to be open and honest with their experiences in trying to conceive. Something she and her husband Bill kennedy They have been in the process of doing.

"We're actually doing IVF right now," he shared with Clarkson. "This Valentine's day I will receive injections in my butt from my husband … but the hormones are very intense. Many people go through this, but we do not talk about it enough as women. We need to raise more understanding and awareness." Clarkson also revealed that he has had friends who have gone through similar difficulties with the "hard,quot; process, and that it is important to talk about how much science can achieve now with modern medicine.