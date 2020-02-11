Abby Elliott shares her Hardcore IVF journey to help raise awareness

Youtube
Actress Abby Elliott He is adding his name to the long list of celebrities who finally open up and talk about their trip with IVF.
On Tuesday, the actress sat with the host. Kelly Clarkson in The Kelly Clarkson show To talk about why you think it is important for women to be open and honest with their experiences in trying to conceive. Something she and her husband Bill kennedy They have been in the process of doing.
"We're actually doing IVF right now," he shared with Clarkson. "This Valentine's day I will receive injections in my butt from my husband … but the hormones are very intense. Many people go through this, but we do not talk about it enough as women. We need to raise more understanding and awareness." Clarkson also revealed that he has had friends who have gone through similar difficulties with the "hard,quot; process, and that it is important to talk about how much science can achieve now with modern medicine.
"It's really a miracle what they can do, that's a miracle in itself … I'm the older sister, but I had a little doll," Elliott revealed about her desire to be a mother always one day.
She is not the only celebrity who talks about IVF. Funny Amy Schumer He also recently revealed that he had started IVF with the hope of becoming pregnant with his second child. "I have been in IVF for a week and I feel really depressed and emotional," Schumer wrote on Instagram about the process in early January. "If someone passed it and if you have any advice or would not mind sharing your experience with me, please do so. My number is in my biography."
He also previously talked with Oprah about why he decided to share his experience with the world and, of course, let the tycoon tell a funny fact about his poop schedule or lack thereof. "I feel so much better, I can't even complain, except that I haven't defecated since Monday," Schumer told Oprah during his appearance on the Oprah 2020 Vision Tour. "We will save it for the audience. We will save for the 15,000 people. A lot of time. There is not much comfort here. Any advice?"
