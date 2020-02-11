A shocking video shows the moment when the Mi-17 helicopter is hit by a missile over Syria – Defense Blog

Babak Taghvaee, a journalist and military aviation analyst, has posted on his Twitter account the shocking images captured at the time when the Mi-17 utility helicopter of the Syrian Arab Air Force was shot down over Al-Nayrab.

The 70-second video, shared by the analyst, shows that rebel forces shot down a regime helicopter over the city of Idlib in Syria today.

The helicopter was shot down to the south of the city of Idlib, where the rebels supported by the Turkish artillery were advancing near the city of Nairab to push back the forces led by Russia, Abdulah al Shami, commander of a coalition of factions told Reuters conventional rebels.

On Monday night, Turkish forces attacked 115 Syrian government targets and destroyed 101 of them in retaliation for an attack that killed five Turkish soldiers in northwestern Syria, controlled by the rebels, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.