A pedophile writer is on trial. This is the French elite.

"One of the detectives told me:" They are forms of envy, these anonymous letters, it is certainly envy, "he said.

Beyond Mr. Mitterrand's article, Mr. Matzneff had more direct help.

First, the award-winning writer and a friend, Christian Giudicelli, agreed to hide incriminating letters and photographs of Mrs. Springora, Mr. Matzneff wrote.

Then, when they needed a safer place to stay, Mr. Matzneff and the teenager moved to a hotel. The bills were paid by fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, who died in 2008, and arranged by his close assistant, Christophe Girard, according to Mr. Matzneff.

The new housing arrangement allowed the writer to recover from eye surgery, but also "evade visits from the youth squad, which he calls,quot; persecutions, "" Springora wrote.

Mr. Matzneff recalled that Mr. Girard told him that "‘ we will take care of everything, meals, everything. "

He added: "And that lasted, I think, about two years."

"‘ For us, it's a drop of water in the ocean, it's nothing, and we love them, "said Girard, according to Mr. Matzneff.

Mr. Girard rejected requests for interviews.

It was and remains illegal in France for an adult to have sex with a child under 15 years old. But unlike the United States and other countries with legal rape laws, where minors are considered too immature to fully consent to sexual relations. – France does not have an age of consent. As recently as 2018, he abandoned efforts to establish one.