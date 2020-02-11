A new version of me was born

%MINIFYHTML6d27124599b754f4fcda9ecf59eb878a11% %MINIFYHTML6d27124599b754f4fcda9ecf59eb878a12%

A few days after she and her husband shared the sad news, Brittany Lutz turns to social networks to share her enthusiasm to heal and move on while admitting she is not ready for another pregnancy.

"Twilight"star Kellan LutzThe wife has opened up about her hell of miscarriage, confessing that her life changed in a day after learning that she had lost the couple's son.

Blogger Brittany Lutz went to social networks on Sunday (February 9) to share her pain with the followers, accompanied by a photo of a bouquet of flowers she bought to honor her daughter.

"It feels as if one day we had passed a season that looked like a warm summer day, the coldest, windiest and coldest day ever recorded," he said. "My emotions and feelings are a bit everywhere, which is to be expected."

"Some moments I feel so full of peace, hope and expectation. And other moments, simply, everything hurts like hell. I think it's important to always try to operate from a place of positivity, but that doesn't mean you don't recognize the other side too. We are human after all. We all hurt, we bleed, we cried. Feeling negative emotions doesn't make you negative. "

Brittany revealed that the pain is not just mental, adding that bruises on the neck and arms are reminders of "IV and blood transfusions," while explaining that her breasts are "dripping and hurting like hell. It feels like a cruel reminder that I don't have a baby to feed. "

But he also has a lot of "inexplicable hope and emotion for the future," and added: "I am not ready for another pregnancy at this time (I am not sure when I will do it honestly), but I am excited to heal and move forward and explore this new version of myself. This situation did not make me the person I thought I would be (specifically a mother of a real life girl), but gave birth to a new version of me. scared and nervous but at the same time really anxious to know her ".

The Lutze announced the sad news that they had lost their baby on Thursday (February 6), when Brittany was six months pregnant.