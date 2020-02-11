73-year-old man beaten to death by hospital roommate in Long Beach – Up News Info Los Angeles

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A 73-year-old man who was severely beaten by his hospital roommate died, police said in Long Beach on Monday.

Francisco Sánchez-Reyes, 73, died Sunday morning, according to Long Beach police. Your official cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

%MINIFYHTML812b5b5d57924e65a5fb851df3b8b0b211% %MINIFYHTML812b5b5d57924e65a5fb851df3b8b0b212%

Police say Sanchez-Reyes was attacked on January 31 by a man who was also a patient at the hospital where he was receiving care and shared his room. The hospital roommate was later identified as Reginald Daniel Panthier, 37, of Long Beach.

Sánchez-Reyes suffered serious injuries to the upper torso and was taken to another hospital in critical condition. He died of his injuries on Sunday morning, police said.

Panthier was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm and that causes great bodily harm against an old man immediately after the January 31 attack. Long Beach police say they plan to amend those charges with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office this week following the death of Sánchez-Reyes.

Panthier is being held on bail of $ 1 million.