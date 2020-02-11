7 fashion trends that we should thank Jennifer Aniston for

Jennifer Aniston, forever our most fashionable friend.
As friends He debuted in 1994, Aniston has become one of the largest and most durable style icons in Hollywood, and many of the looks he wore two decades ago are still maintained in 2020, the last sign of style.
The morning show Star, who turns 51 on February 11, has managed to create his own characteristic style, based on perfectly adapted basic elements, a list of reliable accessories and his recurring (black) color over and over again. And why shouldn't she? If it works, it works, right?
Looking back on your red carpet and urban style over the years, there are some key points when creating Aniston's perfect look, such as your favorite denim fit (feel free to keep your jeans tight!) And the surprising choice of cloth she constantly resorts to in interesting ways.
Do you want to incorporate a bit of Aniston's characteristic style into your own wardrobe?
Here are seven fashion trends that we have to thank Aniston for bringing our lives (and closets) over the years …
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Anything but basic black
Has any star dominated the power of the LBD more than Aniston? The key to your domain is always to add an unexpected element, be it sequins or leather. One of your favorite looks? Her Stella McCartney sequin cocktail dress she used for the premiere of her Netflix movie Dumplin& # 39 ;.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
There is a reason why Aniston always turns black when it comes to important events: it works.
Rob Beccaris / WireImage
Ah, we will always have this 2000 Oscar moment.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Of his tendency to favor black when it comes to formal wear, Aniston explained to Fashion, "Some people would call it safe. But I know when I feel comfortable with something … and I know when I don't."
Mike Marsland / Getty Images
A perfectly fitted blazer
When Aniston finds out what works, he agrees, he only looks at his collection of blazers as he has used on and off the red carpet over the years.
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
Talk about a power suit.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Is there anything sexier than a woman rocking in a tailored suit?
Chelsea Lauren / REX / Shutterstock
Aniston's tailored jacket added a sophisticated touch to her casual look.
BACKGRID
Customize smarter, not harder
Here are some of Aniston's exclusive accessories: an elegant hat, wedges and sunglasses.
Sniper / Splash Images
One of Aniston's movements to finish any look is to grab a scarf.
Christopher Peterson / Splash News
Aniston often resorts to wedges to complete her appearance, both for events and just when she is away from home.
Hollywood To You / Star Max / GC Images
One of Aniston's favorite pieces is a classic Chanel padded bag, which he has used for years.
AKM-GSI
Aniston is often photographed using her trusted aviator Ray Ban, a timeless wardrobe staple.
Louis Vuitton
Better in leather
No, leather is not just for jackets, as Aniston encouraged a simple look with a leather corset upper.
Dave Hogan / Getty Images
Simple and classic, Aniston shook this leather dress at the premiere of Horrible bosses.
JB Lacroix / WireImage
Could this one-sleeve leather dress fit Aniston better?
Roger / BACKGRID
The Friends star wore leather pants and patch details on the elbow for a recent night celebrating a friend Sara FosterThe birthday, finishing her look with one of her exclusive scarves.
AKM-GSI
Boyfriend jeans
Fact: No one looks casual clothes better than Aniston, who can often take off her clothes and wear a relaxed fit denim.
BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
Aniston balanced the fit of his baggy jeans with one of his favorite pieces, a tight sleeveless shirt, which showed a splinter of his abdomen.
BACKGRID
Aniston has also wore khaki pants in the shape of a boyfriend.
AKM-GSI
A uniform to go
Over the years, Aniston has constantly returned to a combination of outfits that is easy, effortless and infinitely elegant, investing in simple basic elements to which you can return for years.
Josiah Kamau / BuzzFoto via Getty Images
The recipe for the best Aniston look.
James Devaney / WireImage
