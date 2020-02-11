7 fashion trends that we should thank Jennifer Aniston for

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13
<pre><pre>Jennifer Aniston could have inspired this co-star to join Instagram

Jennifer Aniston, forever our most fashionable friend.

As friends He debuted in 1994, Aniston has become one of the largest and most durable style icons in Hollywood, and many of the looks he wore two decades ago are still maintained in 2020, the last sign of style.

%MINIFYHTMLcfeeb479f29025d9e1d20e21beac205f11%%MINIFYHTMLcfeeb479f29025d9e1d20e21beac205f12%

The morning show Star, who turns 51 on February 11, has managed to create his own characteristic style, based on perfectly adapted basic elements, a list of reliable accessories and his recurring (black) color over and over again. And why shouldn't she? If it works, it works, right?

Looking back on your red carpet and urban style over the years, there are some key points when creating Aniston's perfect look, such as your favorite denim fit (feel free to keep your jeans tight!) And the surprising choice of cloth she constantly resorts to in interesting ways.

Do you want to incorporate a bit of Aniston's characteristic style into your own wardrobe?

Here are seven fashion trends that we have to thank Aniston for bringing our lives (and closets) over the years …

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Anything but basic black

Has any star dominated the power of the LBD more than Aniston? The key to your domain is always to add an unexpected element, be it sequins or leather. One of your favorite looks? Her Stella McCartney sequin cocktail dress she used for the premiere of her Netflix movie Dumplin& # 39 ;.

Jennifer Aniston, Golden Globes

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Anything but basic black

There is a reason why Aniston always turns black when it comes to important events: it works.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2000 Oscars

Rob Beccaris / WireImage

Anything but basic black

Ah, we will always have this 2000 Oscar moment.

Jennifer Aniston

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Anything but basic black

Of his tendency to favor black when it comes to formal wear, Aniston explained to Fashion, "Some people would call it safe. But I know when I feel comfortable with something … and I know when I don't."

Jennifer Aniston

Mike Marsland / Getty Images

A perfectly fitted blazer

When Aniston finds out what works, he agrees, he only looks at his collection of blazers as he has used on and off the red carpet over the years.

Jennifer Aniston

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

A perfectly fitted blazer

Talk about a power suit.

Jennifer Aniston, Critics Choice Awards

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

A perfectly fitted blazer

Is there anything sexier than a woman rocking in a tailored suit?

Jennifer Aniston, WE Day

Chelsea Lauren / REX / Shutterstock

A perfectly fitted blazer

Aniston's tailored jacket added a sophisticated touch to her casual look.

Jennifer Aniston, Basic Style

BACKGRID

Customize smarter, not harder

Here are some of Aniston's exclusive accessories: an elegant hat, wedges and sunglasses.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Sniper / Splash Images

Customize smarter, not harder

One of Aniston's movements to finish any look is to grab a scarf.

ESC: Jennifer Aniston, Chinese

Christopher Peterson / Splash News

Customize smarter, not harder

Aniston often resorts to wedges to complete her appearance, both for events and just when she is away from home.

Jennifer Aniston, Basic Style

Hollywood To You / Star Max / GC Images

Customize smarter, not harder

One of Aniston's favorite pieces is a classic Chanel padded bag, which he has used for years.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

AKM-GSI

Customize smarter, not harder

Aniston is often photographed using her trusted aviator Ray Ban, a timeless wardrobe staple.

Jennifer Aniston

Louis Vuitton

Better in leather

No, leather is not just for jackets, as Aniston encouraged a simple look with a leather corset upper.

Jennifer Aniston

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

Better in leather

Simple and classic, Aniston shook this leather dress at the premiere of Horrible bosses.

Jennifer Aniston

JB Lacroix / WireImage

Better in leather

Could this one-sleeve leather dress fit Aniston better?

Jennifer Aniston, Sara Foster's birthday dinner

Roger / BACKGRID

Better in leather

The Friends star wore leather pants and patch details on the elbow for a recent night celebrating a friend Sara FosterThe birthday, finishing her look with one of her exclusive scarves.

Jennifer Aniston

AKM-GSI

Boyfriend jeans

Fact: No one looks casual clothes better than Aniston, who can often take off her clothes and wear a relaxed fit denim.

Jennifer Aniston, Basic Style

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Boyfriend jeans

Aniston balanced the fit of his baggy jeans with one of his favorite pieces, a tight sleeveless shirt, which showed a splinter of his abdomen.

Jennifer Aniston, Basic Style

BACKGRID

Boyfriend jeans

Aniston has also wore khaki pants in the shape of a boyfriend.

Jennifer Aniston

AKM-GSI

A uniform to go

Over the years, Aniston has constantly returned to a combination of outfits that is easy, effortless and infinitely elegant, investing in simple basic elements to which you can return for years.

ESC: Jennifer Aniston, coffee and clothes

Josiah Kamau / BuzzFoto via Getty Images

A uniform to go

The recipe for the best Aniston look.

Jennifer Aniston, rainy day style

James Devaney / WireImage

A uniform to go

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here