7 fashion trends that we should thank Jennifer Aniston for

Jennifer Aniston, forever our most fashionable friend.

As friends He debuted in 1994, Aniston has become one of the largest and most durable style icons in Hollywood, and many of the looks he wore two decades ago are still maintained in 2020, the last sign of style.

%MINIFYHTMLcfeeb479f29025d9e1d20e21beac205f11% %MINIFYHTMLcfeeb479f29025d9e1d20e21beac205f12%

The morning show Star, who turns 51 on February 11, has managed to create his own characteristic style, based on perfectly adapted basic elements, a list of reliable accessories and his recurring (black) color over and over again. And why shouldn't she? If it works, it works, right?

Looking back on your red carpet and urban style over the years, there are some key points when creating Aniston's perfect look, such as your favorite denim fit (feel free to keep your jeans tight!) And the surprising choice of cloth she constantly resorts to in interesting ways.

Do you want to incorporate a bit of Aniston's characteristic style into your own wardrobe?