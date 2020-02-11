Home Entertainment 50 Cent reveals that he did not sign Nicki Minaj for former...

50 Cent reveals that he did not sign Nicki Minaj for former manager Fendi

Nicki Minaj welcomed 50 Cent to Monday's episode of Queen Radio, where they revealed that 50 wanted to sign Nicki at the beginning of his career, but not because of his former manager, Fendi.

On the show, Nicki asked 50 flatly why he didn't sign it when he had the chance.

"For Fendi," he replied. "That's the only reason I wasn't saying anything or really checking it because she was there."

