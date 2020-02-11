50 Cent reveals that he did not sign Nicki Minaj for former manager Fendi

Nicki Minaj welcomed 50 Cent to Monday's episode of Queen Radio, where they revealed that 50 wanted to sign Nicki at the beginning of his career, but not because of his former manager, Fendi.

On the show, Nicki asked 50 flatly why he didn't sign it when he had the chance.

"For Fendi," he replied. "That's the only reason I wasn't saying anything or really checking it because she was there."

Big Fendi "discovered,quot; Nicki and even gave him the nickname rap, Nicki Minaj, but after a fight, Nicki moved to Atlanta's lover, Debra Antney.

"Now he's a little experienced," 50 continued. "He knows how to maintain the relationship in the right way. Back then, he was being Fendi."

Nicki intervened saying, "We all mature and I think it will only help our business. [Because] where we are from [and] we don't need any more nonsense and drama anymore."