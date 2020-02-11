& # 39; The Hunt & # 39; It has a release date in March after the delay during the mass shootings of 2019

Universal paintings

Directed by Craig Zobel and starring Hilary Swank and Betty Gilpin, this thriller revolves around a group of wealthy liberals who hunt down low-class people who have kidnapped for sport.

Up News Info –

"The hunt", the movie thriller that was filed last year for fear of triggering violent clashes, will finally be released next month (March).

Following criticism from the president of the United States UU. Donald Trump and many of their Republican leaders of the party, the Universal movie bosses agreed to release the film, which revolves around a group of wealthy liberals who hunt down low-class people who have kidnapped for sport.

%MINIFYHTMLf04fcd35cb9fb02d2ce1c8cb1ea7ea0611% %MINIFYHTMLf04fcd35cb9fb02d2ce1c8cb1ea7ea0612%

The film's fiercest critics suggested that the film would "inflame and cause chaos" after its release, but now Universal-Blumhouse executives are using the uproar to fuel interest in the film, sharing that "the most commented movie of the year it's one that not one has really seen, "according to Deadline.

Directed by Craig Zobel and written by Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse, the film is directed by Hilary Swank Y Betty Gilpin.

Originally, "The Hunt" premiered in August (19), shortly after mass shootings in Texas, Ohio and California.

The movie bosses agreed that it was the wrong time to release the movie, but producer Jason Blum tells Deadline: "Enough time has passed and both Damon and I are proud of the movie. We are comfortable to leave now."

"At the beginning of marketing, people took a different message. The film is a satire and makes fun of both sides, and the idea on this occasion of marketing was to rely on that fact. The truth is that nobody has seen the movie" The people who judged the movie somehow judged it without seeing it. I hope people watch the movie and decide for themselves. "