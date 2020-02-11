& # 39; Thailand's extradited drug dealer collapses in Oxfordshire prison with suspected coronavirus & # 39;

An inmate at the center of an alleged outbreak of a coronavirus in a high security prison has been revealed as a suspected drug lord who was extradited to the United Kingdom from Thailand on January 27.

Mark Rumble, 31, of Oxfordshire, was sent back to the United Kingdom to face charges of a conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Rumble reportedly collapsed in his cell at HMP Bullingdon, near Bicester on Monday, while a second inmate developed flu-like symptoms and another third is being examined for the disease.

Meanwhile, a prison nurse who first verified Rumble has "self-isolated,quot; at home.

A total of 33 cases of the coronavirus, now called COVID-19, have been diagnosed in Thailand: it was the first country outside of China to declare cases, on January 13. In total, more than 1,100 people died from the disease.

Mark Rumble, 31, of Oxfordshire, with Ricky Hatton in Thailand. He is believed to be the prisoner who collapsed with an alleged case of coronavirus.

The results of Rumble and the other two potentially infected inmates at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire are expected within 24 hours.

Hundreds of inmates have been confined to their cells tonight, with the prison caught in panic.

A source said: & # 39; The entire wing is currently closed and will be for the next 72 hours or so.

"That means the prisoners will remain in their cells while they last and will be fed food on plates pushed through the hatches of their doors."

Another source told the Sun: & # 39; The jail has been in panic mode since the first person collapsed.

& # 39; Several hundred prisoners in the C wing are locked up and cannot leave their cells. A prison is the worst place for any outbreak because everyone is in such close places & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Rumble will appear at Oxford Crown Court on February 20, where he is expected to plead not guilty

Alleged British drug trafficker Mark John Rumble (left) arrested by Thai police officers in a house in Pattaya

Rumble was rushed to the hospital and it was understood that he was isolated in the prison's health care wing, but is currently being treated in a "specialized hospital,quot; outside the prison walls.

The prison source told MailOnline: & # 39; A prisoner was found collapsed in his cell last night. It is understood that he recently arrived in Bullingdon from a jail in Thailand under a transfer scheme.

& # 39; You are being treated in a specialized hospital outside the prison. The other two prisoners showed flu-like symptoms and are in the wing of the Bullingdon hospital.

The three prisoners were in individual cells. A nurse who was very close and in contact with the collapsed prisoner has isolated herself as a precaution.

Three men reportedly became ill at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire, after one of them was taken to jail from Thailand last month.

Thailand was the first country outside of China to declare a case of the coronavirus on January 13. In the photo, a woman with a mask at an airport in Bangkok

Public Health England officials were seen in prison and doctors in suits of hazardous materials entered the closed wing.

The prison houses more than 1,000 prisoners, including sex offenders and prisoners in pretrial detention. He appeared in a four-part ITV documentary about life behind bars.

Rumble was arrested in Pattaya, Thailand, last November on suspicion of drug crimes.

He is scheduled to appear at the Oxford Crown Court on February 20, where he is expected to plead not guilty. He is currently in custody.

During his time in Thailand, he posted photos of himself posing with celebrities, including boxing legend Ricky Hatton.

Steve Walsh, a Brighton businessman, unknowingly, transmitted the coronavirus to at least another 11 people after being infected in Singapore, but he did not get sick himself. He is in the London hospital

Stephen Walsh, 53, inadvertently brought coronovirus to the United Kingdom after attending a conference in Singapore. Health officials told the people he had been in contact with & # 39; self-isolate & # 39;

MailOnline has found at least ten sites in Brighton linked to the city's super spreader or infected medical friend, including two schools, two health centers and a nursing home, as residents of the area accused public health chiefs of deprive them of information.

It occurs when five schools in Brighton issued coronavirus warnings to parents after a local scout leader was revealed as the & # 39; super propagator & # 39; British disease.

Patient risk & # 39; silent carriers & # 39; Three patients tested positive for the coronavirus after initially receiving full authorization, which increases the possibility of & # 39; silent carriers & # 39 ;. The cases, reported yesterday in the US UU. And Japan increases the possibility that people can become infected with the disease by believing they are healthy. It also calls into question the accuracy of the test, which since the beginning of the outbreak has yielded negative results for 1,350 patients in the United Kingdom. However, scientists claim that such occurrences are & # 39; common & # 39; when patients have not yet entered the & # 39; diagnostic window & # 39 ;, when infections are large enough to be detected. Professor Richard Tedder, a virus expert at Imperial College London, explained that if people were tested very soon after being infected, there may not be enough viruses in the body to appear in the analysis. He stressed that "in the balance of probability,quot;, it is unlikely that these patients are infectious at that time. One case involved a 50-year-old Japanese man who had fled the Chinese city of Wuhan on an evacuation flight on January 29. He was examined twice and both were negative, but a third test on Monday, 12 days later, was positive. He has been isolated in his hotel room since his return from China. The second man, who is around 40 years old, returned from Wuhan on January 30 and initially tested negative but was diagnosed with the virus on Monday. It is also understood that he was isolated. Professor Tedder, visiting professor of medical virology, said: & # 39; This is inevitable when people are sampled shortly after being infected. This is common to all infections: a so-called diagnostic window. "I don't think we should be too worried about these cases."

Stephen Walsh, 53, broke the silence after discovering that it was the source of an extraordinary network of cases that spread across the United Kingdom and Europe.

Speaking from an NHS isolation room, the sales executive revealed yesterday that he had "fully recovered,quot; and insisted that he acted as quickly as possible once he realized the threat he posed.

Two surgeries of family doctors in his hometown, Brighton and Hove, were closed and a nursing home was placed yesterday as a precaution.

Meanwhile, several schools have been told to quarantine.

One of Brighton's largest high schools told parents yesterday that a & # 39; member of their community & # 39; He was in quarantine due to suspicion of contact with the coronavirus.

Varndean School, which has about 1,300 students, was one of the city's schools to announce that Public Heath England had said someone connected to it would "isolate itself,quot; for 14 days.

The parents of the Cottesmore St Mary's Catholic primary school in Hove recounted their shock after learning that two students, who were believed to be Mr. Walsh's children, were in quarantine.

Walsh, a leader of exploratory puppies and father of two children of Hove, whom the children call Shere Khan after the Jungle Book tiger, contracted the virus after traveling to a business conference in Singapore in mid-January.

But after almost two weeks of carrying the virus, authorities discovered that it was linked to at least 11 cases in the United Kingdom, France and Spain.

Yesterday, authorities continued to track the contacts of Walsh and his five associates, including two GPs, who also tested positive in the Brighton area in recent days.

One of the two infected doctors also worked in the A,amp;E unit at Worthing Hospital in West Sussex, who last night contacted patients and staff to tell them what precautions they should take.

The doctor, who has not been identified, treated a "small number,quot; of patients in the hospital on February 4 and 5 before they felt bad and "isolated themselves."