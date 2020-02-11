& # 39; Cookie Lady & # 39; of Real Housewives Of Atlanta is dragged on Yelp !!

This week's episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, introduced a controversial new character in the show, Shiana "The Cookie Lady."

We call controversial Shiana, because she inserted herself in the drama of the cast, by suggesting that Tanya Sam's fiance tendency to deceive her.

Shiana stopped with the ladies, as they were eating brunch, and immediately tried to get under Tanya's skin. But her story seemed forced, and Tanya, to her credit, seemed not to bother with Lady Cookie.

For those who missed it, here is Cookie Lady being messy in the last episode:

Well, the viewers of Real Housewives Of Atlanta didn't feel Shiana, so they lashed out at her, on Yelp.

Dozens of fans flooded the Yelp page for the Shiana cookie business, and left bad reviews.

These are just some of his comments, which came after he appeared in the Sunday episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta: