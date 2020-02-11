30 teams, 30 grades: Low season qualification of each MLB team

Hi everyone. It is I, your esteemed, honorable and credible teacher, Professor Dr. Joe Rivera, D.M.D.

%MINIFYHTML721c4efdba1f738efd514d6a710058eb11% %MINIFYHTML721c4efdba1f738efd514d6a710058eb12%

The class is in session, and not only for you, but also for Major League Baseball: the season is about six weeks away, and pitchers and receivers are about to enter the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues in, undoubtedly the best way of their lives. But before that, it's time to take a look at how each team did during the offseason.

MORE: 20 things to keep in mind in the MLB 2020 season

Of course, not all teams are in the same boat when it comes to creating a list. Spending capabilities, the current construction of the list and other things influence how a team approaches its low season.

So, with spring training underway, it's time to hand out the low season report cards.

Angels

Key Acquisitions: 3B Anthony Rendon, P Julio Tehran, SP Dylan Bundy (through the exchange of the Orioles)

Grade: yes

Signing Rendon is amazing, but throwing, throwing, throwing is still the Angels' deficiency: they couldn't afford to lose Gerrit Cole's draw, but the contract was too rich for Arte Moreno's blood. Griffin Canning could be a long-term response to the rotation, and Dylan Bundy could be a fun project for new pitcher coach Mickey Callaway, but until they have a real No. 1 on top of that rotation, it will be hard to see How they compete in that division.

However, Joe Maddon has the opportunity to work his black magic, so we'll see how everything develops, but they should be improved anyway.

Stars

Key Acquisitions: C Martin Maldonado (re-signed), RP Joe Smith (re-signed)

Grade: C-

Where to start

With George Springer, José Altuve and Alex Bregman, the Astros still have a nucleus in which they believe, as they should, with or without trash cans involved. Then there is that.

Gerrit Cole was expected to leave in free agency, but the curious part of his offseason is to let Will Harris walk and not do much to reinforce his bullpen. It's not necessarily a weakness, but Houston could have done more both there and the rest of the team this offseason.

Athletics

Key Acquisitions: C Austin Allen, OF Tony Kemp, RP Jake Diekman (re-signed)

Grade: C

As usual, it is not realistic to expect Athletics to play big in free agency. They should probably have done more to fix the bullpen, but the Athletics will find a way to work the magic of Oakland and make the most of what they have. It is normal for the course.

It is not to absolve them: Athletics should spend more money. But this is what they are.

Tiles

Key Acquisitions: SP Hyun-Jin Ryu, IF Travis Shaw, SP Tanner Roark

Grade: B +

A low risk and high reward signing with Travis Shaw is a really good signing for Tiles. There is a decent chance that Shaw can recover and be the rising bat that was before his 2019 season loaded with injuries, and could replace Justin Smoak in the Toronto lineup. In addition, adding Ryu to the rotation, even if he has dealt with injuries in recent years, should help give them an upper arm and a rotation stabilizer.

Brave

Key Acquisitions: RP Will Smith, OF Marcell Ozuna, SP Cole Hamels

Grade: B +

The Braves let Josh Donaldson walk is curious, but perhaps the team feels confident that Austin Riley can play at third base. Signing Marcell Ozuna for a year, trying it is smart, but at some point they will have to spend money on a big bopper to keep them for more than one season. In addition, signing Félix Hernández in a minor league contract is a great signing of low risk and high reward.

The Braves were a bit lucky that Cole Hamels doesn't seem to mind being a hired weapon in the twilight of his career, and should provide a veteran thrust to a rotation that could use it.

Brewers

Key Acquisitions: 1B Justin Smoak, C Omar Narvaez, RP David Phelps, IF Luis Urias, P Eric Lauer

Grade: yes

You know that it is suboptimal when the most important news of your organization in the winter is its elegant and elegant new uniforms and the new name of its stadium.

The Brewers have not been silent, but neither have they made winning movements, with their best transactions exchanges for the receiver of the Mariners Omar Narváez and the player of the parents Luis Urias. Urias still has a good offensive advantage despite a poor debut in 2019, and Narváez is one of the best batting receivers in baseball.

However, the most intriguing part of the Brewers' offseason could be the starter Eric Lauer, whom they also acquired at the Urias exchange. Lauer, a left-handed man, will never turn on the radar gun, but he could be a solid pitcher in the middle of the rotation if he continues to build.

Cardinals

Key Acquisitions: P Matt Liberatore (through the Rays exchange), C Matt Weiters, Adam Wainwright (re-signed)

Grade: C

A quiet offseason for a team that came to the NLCS – swept aside – is a scratch on the head, but the Cardinals are rarely big free agent spenders. It was rumored that they were hot after Nolan Arenado, but up to this point an agreement has not been reached, and probably will not be.

The Cardinals will continue to rely on their veteran core and emerging Jack Flaherty, so expect them to be bigger players next offseason.

Puppies

Key Acquisitions: RP Jeremy Jeffress, Steven Souza

Grade: C-

The "do not want,quot; game with Kris Bryant is no fun to play. Chicago had a quiet offseason amid conversations that the Ricketts family has no money, hence Bryant's possible exchange rumors. With the new manager David Ross, it seems pretty stupid to want to send one of your best players two years before it reaches the free agent market.

The Cubs still have enough talent to win the Central, but they have done a bad job complementing the list after winning the World Series in 2016.

Diamondbacks

Key Acquisitions: OF Starling Mars, SP Madison Bumgarner, RP Hector Rondon, OF Kole Calhoun

Grade: B +

The Diamondbacks came from nowhere as a surprise Randy Orton RKO to sign Madison Bumgarner. It certainly makes sense, considering how the Diamondbacks are, on paper, a wild card contender in the National League. Signing Calhoun also gives the D-backs some pop in the garden; He comes from a season of 33 homers and his bat will play in the desert. A very good low season for & # 39; Zone, which continues to build something good.

Dodgers

Key Acquisitions: OF Mookie Betts, P David Price

Grade: A-

The Dodgers had been very quiet this offseason, probably because they are still a very complete team with talent ready for the MLB. Then what happened? They sent Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong to Mookie Betts and David Price.

Los Angeles are clearly not afraid to improve in their quest to win a championship, and that should be applauded, especially at a time when controllable contracts and prospects are like diamonds and gold for franchises (and fans) in 2020 .

Giants

Key Acquisitions: DE Hunter Pence, YES Wilmer Flores, SP Drew Smyly?

Grade: Incomplete

Hiring Gabe Kapler certainly made waves this offseason. More than the Giants have done in the free agent market, at least.

The Giants agricultural system has improved a lot than it was a few years ago, mainly due to the work they have done in the international market. They will be competitive in a few years, so the peace of mind in free agency is by design. Still, some low-cost movements could put them in a position to be at least a little competitive in the field. The era of Zack Cozart really could have been something.

FAGAN: 20 reasons why baseball will be amazing in 2020

Indians

Key Acquisitions: RP Emmanuel Class

Grade: re

With money or no money, Cleveland owes its fans more than a World Series appearance in 2016 and a regression since then. A better-than-expected 2019 season should mean that the window remains open at least a little at AL Central and for another World Series race. Fortunately, Shane Bieber seems to be Cleveland's next ace, and the launch was largely maintained in 2019. That should be the case by 2020, and we should be talking about Indians who challenge the Twins for the center.

Instead, there's Francisco Lindor's commercial talk, Corey Kluber actually It was He changed to Texas (by a little) and the team seems to be an offensive average once again in 2020. (We'll see if a full season of Franmil Reyes can help). Cleveland fans deserve more, Terry Francona deserves more. Just another unsuccessful offseason for the Indians.

Sailors

Key Acquisitions: RP Carl Edwards Jr.

Grade: YES-

Is Jerry Dipoto okay? Has anyone knocked on your door recently?

This has been one of the quietest seasons for the Mariners in years, but it is likely because they have finally solidified a direction for their future. Now they have a farm system in the top 10, some would say they are in the top five, and they could be good in a few years if their young talent continues to develop.

It is understandable why the Mariners switched to Omar Narváez, the team wants to put an advantage in the defense behind the plate, but the return seemed so light for a solid receiver with three years of control of the team.

Marlins

Key Acquisitions: YES Jonathan Villar, DE Corey Dickerson, RP Brandon Kintzler

Grade: YES-

At the level of the big leagues, the Marlins really don't have much of anything in terms of building blocks for the future. They made a change for Jonathan Villar, who, surprisingly, the Orioles decided to resign after one of their best seasons in the majors. They also signed Corey Dickerson, who comes from another solid year in the garden.

The rotation of the Marlins had a good start in 2019, throwing a 3.92 ERA in the first half before reeling in the stretch (and switching to Zac Gallen for the Diamondbacks). A little more experience and a little extra offense will help you, in theory. Much of his agricultural talent is scheduled for 2021 ETA, so the Marlins are still a bit far from really competing, but there are better days ahead.

Mets

Key Acquisitions: RP Dellin Betances, SP Michael Wacha, SP Rick Porcello, OF Jake Marisnick (through the exchange with Astros)

Grade: yes

It has been an interesting offseason for the Mets, to say the least. First Carlos Beltrán was hired, then he was fired. Then the Mets were sold, then not. Starling mars was almost I met on different occasions and we return to box 1.

Between that, the team signed with Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello for little money, which lengthened his rotation. They also signed Dellin Betances, who should help his bullpen immensely if he stays healthy in 2020. They also added some decent depth of field with Jake Marisnick, a world defender but a light hitter. The Mets are an enigmatic team with a potential that should be much better than in 2019 if Yoenis Céspedes, Brandon Nimmo and others remain off the disabled list.

Nationals

Key Acquisitions: P Stephen Strasburg (re-signed), RP Will Harris, RP Daniel Hudson (re-signed)

Grade: B +

The Nationals faced the difficult decision to choose between Strasburg and Anthony Rendon, and decided to lock Strasburg. After all, it's hard to find quality pitchers, and that's what he earns in October. They held the band together for the most part outside Rendon, hiring Strasburg, Ryan Zimmerman, Howie Kendrick, Daniel Hudson and Yan Gomes.

While they are still entering the season with a questionable third base depth, they are the reigning champions, so they deserve some benefit from the doubt. They also added some depth to the bullpen, which is an area they have struggled with for years, and they probably don't have to rush to put one together when the business term expires.

Orioles

Key Acquisitions: SS Jose Iglesias

Grade: Incomplete

It would be unfair to give the Orioles a real rating because of their franchise. Even in the midst of a reconstruction, a beautiful Baltimore baseball probably won't come out in the short term. But at least its agricultural system is on the rise.

It's very possible that Baltimore could be worse, yes, worse, than his 54 wins in 2019, especially with the exchanges of Dylan Bundy and Jonathan Villar. But the bright days are coming, O fans. Hang there.

Parents

Key Acquisitions: SP Zach Davies, RP Drew Pomeranz, OF Tommy Pham

Grade: B +

Most of the heavy work in the reconstruction of the Fathers is already done, so they were not expected to be great players in the free agent market again a year after signing Manny Machado for a massive contract. But making a change for Tommy Pham is good business, bringing Zach Davies offers some stability in the back of the rotation and Drew Pomeranz seems to have found himself throwing from the bullpen. A very good offseason for Dads, which could take the next step in 2020 and become real wild card threats.

Philis

Key Acquisitions: SP Zack Wheeler, SS Didi Gregorius

Grade: B +

It's really time for the Phillies to do it something to help Aaron Nola at the top of the rotation. Yes, Jake Arrieta was a good signing for the leadership, but he is coming out of his best moment and Nola needed a true formula partner in the Phillies rotation.

Wheeler is a good signing for the Phils. It has been frustratingly inconsistent, but it has things like that when it's on. However, in the worst case, it is a No. 3 pitcher, but the advantage, now entering its best moment, is absolutely there.

The Phillies also signed Neil Walker for a minor league agreement, which could end up being a sneaky deal for Philadelphia, if it has anything to offer.

Pirates

Key Acquisitions: RHP Brennan Malone (not yet debuted in MLB)

Grade: C-

Eh I mean, Hey. Does anyone expect Pittsburgh owner Bob Nutting to be a great player in free agency? Not really, and that's a shame. Not to mention that the exchange of Gerrit Cole to Houston is beginning to seem like a complete loss at this time.

Derek Shelton is going to have his hands full while the Pirates continue their total abandonment of not being good, now without Starling Mars.

Rangers

Key Acquisitions: SP Corey Kluber, SP Kyle Gibson, 3B Todd Frazier

Grade: yes

The Rangers achieved a robbery on the road with the exchange of Kluber. That is really all you need to know. They are opening a new stadium in 2020 and were probably the most amazing team in the American League last season, even if their record against teams above .500 was not excellent.

It would probably have been imprudent to trust that Mike Minor and Lance Lynn had the same kind of seasons they had in 2019, so grabbing Kluber for cheap and signing Kyle Gibson were cunning moves for Texas. Apart from that, it has been silent, but for starters they are not competitive.

FAGAN: 20 things wrong with baseball in 2020

Ray

Key Acquisitions: YES José Martínez (through the exchange with the Cardinals), OF Hunter Renfroe, OF Manuel Margot (through the exchange with Parents)

Grade: yes

It is not reasonable to expect the Rays to surprise the world as they did last season with the signing of Charlie Morton. Changing Tommy Pham for Hunter Renfroe seems like a lateral movement, even if Renfroe is younger and has more power.

The strength of the Rays comes from their youth and their agricultural system, which will be good for a long time. They will definitely be in the wild card race this year, and if things break, they could give the Yankees problems in the Eastern American League.

Red stockings

Key Acquisitions: OF Alex Verdugo (through the exchange with Twins)

Grade: re

The Red Sox exceeded the luxury tax, which, I suppose, is an excuse for not improving a team. With Mookie Betts switched to the Dodgers, the Red Sox apparently decided they will give a minimum effort by 2020.

They still have talented players: Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi, J.D. Martínez, so competing for a wild place may not be out of the question. But for a team that won the World Series in 2018, being afraid to pay money to maintain and improve their equipment is … just a bad image.

The problem of the Betts-to-Dodgers exchange was corrected and the Red Sox obtained a more acceptable package in return on the second attempt, but to exchange their best player, and one of the best in all baseball, in a salary deposit is Still unforgivable.

Oh, and they don't have a manager yet.

Red

Key Acquisitions: IF Mike Moustakas, DE Nick Castellanos, DE Shogo Akiyama

Grade: A

The Reds get a lot of credit for actually trying to win in a division that doesn't seem so interested in improving right now. With an additional offensive firepower between Mike Moustakas and Nick Castellanos, the team should improve remarkably on the plate in 2020. In case the launch is maintained, the Reds will be a sleeping team in the Senior Circuit, and you can signal their season come down as a great reason why.

Rocky Mountains

Key Acquisitions: Uh … Ubaldo Jiménez?

Grade: re

The Rockies have done nothing remarkable this offseason, apart from, well, angering Nolan Arenado. Here's a guy who is one of baseball's best third basemen, but you want to buy it only one year after paying him. The strategy makes little or no sense. Do you believe in the player or not?

The Rockies have signed a player to a major league deal this offseason, pitcher José Mujica, who has not yet pitched in the majors. And that will be all.

Oh, but welcome again, Ubaldo!

royalty

Key Acquisitions: P Chance Adams (trade through Yankees); FROM Alex Gordon (re-signed)

Grade: Incomplete

The Royals farm system is on its way, which is good for the future of Kansas City. Its quiet low season is not surprising, but choosing a once-promising pitching prospect from the Yankees is a good low-risk move. We will see how the system continues to develop, but we all know that it is not 2020 for children in blue.

Tigers

Key Acquisitions: C Austin Romine, SP Ivan Nova

Grade: Incomplete

Oof, the tigers. Good morning will come if Detroit's agricultural talent can continue to develop, but its offseason lacked any kind of relevant movements. Austin Romine is a good type of clubhouse and Ivan Nova is a useful holder when he is healthy.

Hopefully next season we'll talk about the Tigers as players in free agency again, to help reinforce Casey Mize's potential debut.

Twins

Key Acquisitions: SP Kenta Maeda (through the exchange with Dodgers), 3B Josh Donaldson

Grade: yes

The Twins desperately needed to fix the rotation, and advanced a little. Zack Wheeler and Madison Bumgarner fit very well for a rotation that was otherwise fine, but both signed elsewhere. Jake Odorizzi signed the qualification offer, which helped them solve at least one place. Overall, the Twins had a good rotation last year, but not a championship caliber.

Minnesota is going to trust that blunt hit teams will lose again this year, and with the incorporation of Josh Donaldson, that might be the case. It was an effective strategy in 2019, but they will still need to launch this year. If they are in the middle of the race, look for the Twins to send part of their farm system for launch help on the deadline.

However, the exchange for Maeda is very good. While Brusdar Graterol is likely to enter the bullpen in the future, and it could be a very good relief arm, in that case, getting Maeda to be cheap and under contract for the next three years is a victory, knowing that they won't have to fight to gather at least one pitcher in the advancing rotation.

white sock

Key Acquisitions: SP Dallas Keuchel, C Yasmani Grandal, 1B / DH Edwin Encarnación, OF Nomar Mazara

Grade: A

The White Sox possibly had the best offseason of any team in baseball. Adding a veteran catcher like Grandal to a young and budding rotation is a perfect fit. Dallas Keuchel can be the veteran staff guide. Nomar Mazara might not be a striking addition given the production of his career, but it is a constant threat of 20 homers and will be very well placed in the lineup with Edwin Encarnación.

The South Side may not have had a striking and striking offseason, but the Sox made many improvements to a young and ascending list, and that should please fans.

Yankees

Key Acquisitions: SP Gerrit Cole, OF Brett Gardner (re-signed)

Grade: B +

The Yankees engaged in big game and returned with as much money as possible: Cole is a safe bet as an ace in the foreseeable future. The Yankees were one of the most complete teams in 2019, so outside of Cole they probably weren't going to check the list. They deserve some credit for returning to the forms of large expenses and immersing themselves in a much sought-after free agent.