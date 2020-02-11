3 men arrested in Duluth Woman overdose death – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Three men are in custody after an investigation into the overdose death of a Duluth woman last year.

According to Duluth police, on October 22, 2019, a 41-year-old Duluth woman was found unconscious in her residence in the 1100 block of North Central Avenue. The efforts to save lives were unsuccessful and the woman died.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Midwest Forensic Physician determined that the victim's death was accidental and the cause of death was the toxic effects of fentanyl and heroin.

Three men were arrested in connection with his death. They include a 29-year-old man and two 30-year-old men, all from Duluth. They are being held at the St. Louis County jail pending formal charges.

The three men are convicted criminals.

Duluth police say the arrests are the result of a nearly four-month investigation by the Lake Superior Violent Drug and Crime Task Force.