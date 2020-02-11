3 Cougar Cub brothers heading to the sandstone wildcat sanctuary – Up News Info

The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone is now home to three 4-month-old puma cub brothers.

The two brothers and one sister were orphaned in the state of Washington and found that they lived under someone's house. Washington Game and Fish had 48 hours to find them a permanent home, or state law would sacrifice them.

"At that time, the clock started running and it was a race for time to take them here to Minnesota," said Wildcat Sanctuary executive director Tammy Thies.

The veterinarians examined the sibling puppies on Tuesday for diseases and injuries, and also spayed and neutered them. They will be quarantined inside while they heal, and then they will join 10 other pumas outside in the sanctuary's open spaces in early spring. Thies says they love the weather here.

"The snow, the trees, the four seasons … are really going to enjoy what Minnesota has to offer," Thies said.

At 4 months of age, these puppies weigh just under 40 pounds, but at full size they will weigh around 150 pounds. Thies says that these puppies could not survive in the wild without their mother.

"They would be with mom for up to two years, learning to hunt, to defend their own territory," Thies said. "To see them and know that we save them from a worse destiny, we are delighted to do so and watch them grow over the next 15 to 20 years will be an incredible experience."

They want the public to help name the three puppies. Presentations can be made on their Facebook page. They will decide the winners next week.