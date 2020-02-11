21 Savage has an epic reaction to Stripper falling off the two-story post

Instagram

On the other hand, Genea Key has shared an update after surgery to repair his broken jaw, which is the result of his post drop while working.

Recently, a video has gone viral and shows a stripper falling off a two-story post, but quickly got up and continued dancing as if nothing had happened. The clip gets all kinds of reactions from social media users, including one of 21 wild who apparently stays true to his stage name.

As for the comments section of DJ Akadmiks' post about the viral moment, Savage wrote: "She listened well to that immortal." His comment since then has reaped more than a thousand likes with many people laughing at his joke. One even said: "Bruuuh, you're really a savage!"

Although the stripper, who later identified as Genea Key, seemed fine after the shocking fall in the video, the reality was far from what people expected. In an Instagram video, he explained that "he broke his jaw" and some teeth in addition to suffering a sprained ankle. He also received some points under the chin.

Later, on Monday, February 10, Genea gave an update to his Instagram followers, saying that his surgery to repair his jaw went well. Along with a picture of her in the hospital bed, she said: "My jaw is closed by cable, so please don't call me now and don't answer me because my phone hasn't stopped exploding."

She continued to thank those who showed their support after the incident. "I am overwhelmed in the best way by all the support," he wrote in the long subtitle. "I never imagined that so many people would be behind me in a situation like this and that has far overcome all the negativity. I am more than grateful for all of you. I am in a tremendous amount of pain, but I am ready for this road to recovery for to be able to return to my life. "