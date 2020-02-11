You are 25. You have just starred in the biggest movie in the world. You are one of the most famous people on the planet. What do you do? If you're Leonardo Dicaprio, you'll The beach.

20 years ago, many people were surprised to see DiCaprio choose to follow his monstrous success in Titanic with The beach, a Danny Boyledirected thriller that based on the novel of the same name of 1996 by Alex Garland. Years later, it is easy to see why DiCaprio, known for his tendency to choose more serious and unexpected rates, was attracted to the film. But in 2000, people did not expect dreamer Jack Dawson to play an American tourist in search of a secret beach utopia in Thailand. Things naturally get weird.

%MINIFYHTMLeef47e73cae51a446de395475e262c4411% %MINIFYHTMLeef47e73cae51a446de395475e262c4412%

While The beach, which was launched on February 11, has since developed a cult following, it was considered a failure when it first came out, with the US box office barely doubling the big payday of DiCaprio and the superstar winning a no one prize in Hollywood wants to receive.