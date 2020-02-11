20 revealing secrets about the beach revealed

You are 25. You have just starred in the biggest movie in the world. You are one of the most famous people on the planet. What do you do? If you're Leonardo Dicaprio, you'll The beach.
20 years ago, many people were surprised to see DiCaprio choose to follow his monstrous success in Titanic with The beach, a Danny Boyledirected thriller that based on the novel of the same name of 1996 by Alex Garland. Years later, it is easy to see why DiCaprio, known for his tendency to choose more serious and unexpected rates, was attracted to the film. But in 2000, people did not expect dreamer Jack Dawson to play an American tourist in search of a secret beach utopia in Thailand. Things naturally get weird.
While The beach, which was launched on February 11, has since developed a cult following, it was considered a failure when it first came out, with the US box office barely doubling the big payday of DiCaprio and the superstar winning a no one prize in Hollywood wants to receive.
Here are 20 amazing facts that you may not know The beachLike how much weight DiCaprio had to leave for the role and what British superstar felt so betrayed by the film's director when he didn't get the lead role that the couple didn't speak for a decade …
Eric Charbonneau / Berliner Studio / BEImages
1. This was the first film DiCaprio decided to make after Titanic, and it took the actor two years to choose his follow-up project and read more than 100 scripts. "I realized after reading the script with him that I would do it, but it took more than a month for a definite yes," Boyle said Time magazine. "He makes a kind of hem and haw."
2. After Titanic become one of the most famous actors in the world, DiCaprio earned a huge salary of $ 20 million for The beach.
3. In fact, that paycheck was so high that it prevented him from starring American Psycho, so he was in talks before the producers considered the payday too high. Patrick Bateman's iconic role finally went to Christian bale, and the two stars recently met for Best Actor at the Oscars 2020.
Invision / AP / Shutterstock
4) The beach it actually caused a big crack in the relationship between Boyle and his leader Ewan McGregor, As the actor who worked with the director in his three previous films was injured, he did not get the lead role.
"I handled it very, very badly, and I apologized to you," Boyle told McGregor in 2017, referring to the decade they didn't talk to each other after the actor believed he had the role, which was originally British before it was done. American for DiCaprio. "I felt a great shame about it. I wasn't proud of the way I handled it."
5. For his part, McGregor admitted that he was "arrogant,quot; when he was younger, but said The times"I understood that he was playing the role. Discovering that it was not, surprised me a little. I was not just not getting that role. It was (the way) to handle it that was not very intelligent. I hit myself a little."
Movie shop / 20th Century Fox / Kobal / Shutterstock
6. Before filming began, Boyle asked DiCaprio to lose 18 pounds. And he did it in just two weeks, according to his then coach Cornel Chin.
"The specific job was to target the abdominals, upper body and lower body," Chin told Fitness Black Book in 2010. "All these exercises involved the exclusive use of bodyweight exercises such as push-ups, abdominals. , leg lifts, etc. "
The coach continued that a recent knee injury had taken its toll on the star and explained: "Leo was not in the best shape when I met him … (he) had gained some unwanted weight."
Movie shop / 20th Century Fox / Kobal / Shutterstock
7. During filming, reports of a terrifying incident on a ship appeared in the headlines after a canoe with an outboard motor overturned while DiCaprio was filming a scene with Tilda Swinton in the Andaman Sea.
"We do not underestimate the sea," said one of the coordinators of the movie Santa Pestanij, according to the BBC. "There were at least four safety boats present and prepared for the unpredictable."
8. Pestanji added that DiCaprio remained calm for almost 10 minutes in the water and helped keep the crew members calm, saying: "He was a true gentleman, a hero."
9. In 2015, Swinton spoke briefly about the terrifying incident during a Reddit AMA, and admitted: "Once we had a navigation accident on the set of THE BEACH that everyone who was involved in it will be hard to forget."
Movie shop / 20th Century Fox / Kobal / Shutterstock
10. Politicians in Thailand asked that the film be banned after mentioning their country's representation in the film.
"The film blasphemed against Buddhism in a scene that shows a great image of Buddha in a bar," said the spokesman for the Committee of Arts and Culture of the House of Representatives of Thailand. Kuthep Saikachang at the time.
11. The map prominently displayed in the film was created by the author of the book Alex Garland, who also received a credit as a cartographer in the film.
Movie shop / 20th Century Fox / Kobal / Shutterstock
12. In 1999, the Krabi Provincial Administrative Organization, the Ao Nang Tambon Administrative Organization (TAO) and several environmental groups filed a lawsuit against 20th Century Fox and four others accused of the alleged damage that the film's production caused in Maya Beach, Phi Phi Leh. Island, when they turned it into the utopia of the late twentieth century portrayed in The beach.
13. At the time of the dispute, DiCaprio issued a statement, saying: "From what I see, everything is fine. I have not seen anything that has been damaged in any way. I have seen Fox taking meticulous care and his respect for the island. I consider myself an environmentalist. I think that every time we leave the island, it will be better than before. "
14. The case went on for several years, with a decision of the Supreme Court finally in 2006, with orders issued for damages, confirming a decision of the court of appeal of 2002 that determined that the filming had damaged Maya Beach.
Movie shop / 20th Century Fox / Kobal / Shutterstock
15. In 2018, it was announced that Maya Beach, one of the most famous beaches in the world, would close indefinitely to allow it to recover from the damage caused by millions of tourists after becoming one of Thailand's most popular tourist destinations after The beachThe Liberation.
16. With high expectations and much interest thanks to the first DiCaprio postTitanic paper, The beach He earned a lower performance than critics, earning only 20 percent in Rotten Tomatoes, and at the national box office, earning $ 39 million in the United States (his budget was $ 50 million).
17. Now Oscar winner, DiCaprio was nominated for a Razzie Award for Worst Actor for his work in the film.
Movie shop / 20th Century Fox / Kobal / Shutterstock
18. The DVD release of the film reveals an alternative ending, which reveals that Sal (Swinton), the leader of the beach community, commits suicide when everyone else leaves in a boat. The extras also included an alternative opening that was extracted directly from the source material.
19. Boyle, a famous director, then reflected on the film in an interview and admitted: "I don't think I did the best job as a director … Now I would make a much better movie. I was quite overwhelmed by the money, and the way when the movie was prepared. It was huge, it really didn't fit what I learned that I'm better. "
20. In 2018, Garland revealed during a Reddit AMA that "someone very talented,quot; was working on a new "possible adaptation,quot; of The beach, which has since become a cult classic in the 20 years since its launch. And last year, Boyle revealed that the project will actually be a television series and that he had read the first two scripts, telling The independent, "(Amy Seimetz) has taken The beach and made a prequel to television. It's the same character but now it's set up, so 20 years later, it's a bit confusing. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.