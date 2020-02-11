2 women suspected of drugging a man and stealing watches – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLe89109e1ff4a4593902e26cde32e377e13% %MINIFYHTMLe89109e1ff4a4593902e26cde32e377e14%

– The police published the video on Monday of an October crime with the hope that someone would recognize one or both suspects.

The alleged crime occurred on October 28 last year when police said two suspicious women visited an exclusive restaurant in West Los Angeles at around 9:35 p.m. where they met the two male victims who were having dinner.

Both suspects and both victims left the place and went to a house belonging to one of the victims in the 6500 block of Lindenhurst Avenue. Police said it was at the house where the suspicious women mixed alcoholic beverages, which the victims drank.

The first suspect remained inside the residence with one of the victims, while the second suspect left with the other victim before returning home alone to use the bathroom, according to police.

When the second suspect did not return, the victim entered the house to see how he was and discovered that both women were gone and his friend was unconscious inside a room. Paramedics responded and took the victim to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. He recovered completely.

It was later discovered that two expensive watches had been stolen from the house.

The first suspect was identified as a white woman with blond hair between the ages of 20-30. He was about 5 feet 4 inches and weighed between 140-150 pounds. The second suspect was described as a white woman wearing a red wig between the ages of 20-30. He was about 5 feet 4 inches and weighed between 140-150 pounds. It was said that he had heart and butterfly tattoos on his stomach.

Anyone with information about women was asked to call Det. Manny Pedroza at 213-486-6940.