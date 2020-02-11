A new report from Similar Web highlights the Internet trends of 2019. Among all the other trends, the one that stands out are the most visited. websites worldwide in 2019. The report indicates that the top 10 sites saw a total of 167.5 billion monthly visits in 2019, while the remaining 90 sites only saw a 2.3% increase. I wonder what are the sites that more people visit all over the world. " the world? Here we list the 10 most popular websites in the world