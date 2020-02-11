1 killed, 2 in critical condition after 5 vehicles collide in Inglewood – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An intense car accident in Inglewood left one person dead and two people in critical condition on Monday.

The safety video posted Monday night shows the driver of a truck trying to turn left when an approaching driver crashes into that vehicle. One of the two vehicles caught fire immediately before crashing into three other vehicles waiting at a traffic light.

"I mean, it's terrible," said Erika Jiménez, who heard the crash. "When you saw this car on fire, it really doesn't add up."

Jiménez is a professor at the Academy of Santa María. She was in her classroom, but heard the crash that occurred around 4:40 p.m. in the 500 block of East Florence Avenue.

"It was a very strong boom, and half of the truck completely melted," Jimenez said. “It was quite gone, and there were a lot of flames, a lot of black smoke. The whole school smelled. "

The consequences were a crash of several cars that closed all the lanes of the road normally traveled for hours while the detectives investigated.

It was confirmed that a driver died, but it was not immediately known which vehicle they were driving.

"You never know if I could go home," said Martha Barrientos, who heard the accident. "You never know. It's dangerous."