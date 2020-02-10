Zanna Roberts Rassi reveals her favorite Oscar 2020 look: Look!

The 2020 Oscars were "a perfect end to an incredible season of awards."

E-style correspondent! Zanna Roberts Rassi transmitted this same point during its appearance on Monday morning in Morning pop. As the fashion expert was live on the scene of the 92 Academy Awards on behalf of E!, She was more than ready to share her thoughts about the night, especially when it comes to red carpet fashion.

"I think it was so exquisite. It was the perfect end to an incredible season of awards," Roberts Rassi told the co-hosts. Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and guest co-host Chris Appleton. "So many beautiful details on the carpet, so many great looks and it was a stellar power."

We assume that Roberts Rassi was referring to the many A-listers who attended, including Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Leonardo Dicaprio, Tom Hanks and many more. Although the awards ceremony was full of notable names, the E! The personality still had favorites of the night.

As expected, Janelle Monáe, who wore a Ralph Lauren dress that featured 168,000 Swarovski crystals, was a favorite of Roberts Rassi.