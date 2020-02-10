Zanna Roberts Rassi reveals her favorite Oscar 2020 look: Look!

The 2020 Oscars were "a perfect end to an incredible season of awards."
E-style correspondent! Zanna Roberts Rassi transmitted this same point during its appearance on Monday morning in Morning pop. As the fashion expert was live on the scene of the 92 Academy Awards on behalf of E!, She was more than ready to share her thoughts about the night, especially when it comes to red carpet fashion.
"I think it was so exquisite. It was the perfect end to an incredible season of awards," Roberts Rassi told the co-hosts. Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and guest co-host Chris Appleton. "So many beautiful details on the carpet, so many great looks and it was a stellar power."
We assume that Roberts Rassi was referring to the many A-listers who attended, including Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Leonardo Dicaprio, Tom Hanks and many more. Although the awards ceremony was full of notable names, the E! The personality still had favorites of the night.
As expected, Janelle Monáe, who wore a Ralph Lauren dress that featured 168,000 Swarovski crystals, was a favorite of Roberts Rassi.
"She levitated on the carpet. She didn't even walk, she just floated. This amazing Ralph Lauren dress," the E! Correspondent of declared style. "You said before, it was 600 hours of work and 168,000 Swarovski crystals. But, it was still quite light and ethereal. I loved the hood, I loved the submerged backside."
Although the bright number covered Monáe from head to toe, Roberts Rassi still felt he was "sensual in some way." You can say that again!
It is said that Monáe wore more Ralph Lauren for his opening number at the Oscars.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Of course, this was not the only highlight of the night. Oscar winner and Judy Actress Renee Zellweger He also dressed to impress at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
As Zellweger was the favorite and inevitable winner in the Best Actress category, it was not surprising when she wore an impressive white Armani Prive dress with sequins and one shoulder.
"This dress was so striking just for its simplicity. Petra Flannery She is her stylist, she is a good friend of mine, "continued the fashion guru." But he was telling me, even last night, how amazing it was going to be. "
Apparently, the red carpet number "took 12 accessories, three tailors, on every continent,quot; to complete.
"The sharpness of this tailor shop is something worth contemplating," Roberts Rassi added.
