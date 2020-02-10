Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

The cases of coronavirus cruise almost double

More than 60 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in a quarantined ship in Japan, bringing the total to 136, the ship's captain told passengers today. Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.

The news comes a day after 97 people in China died of the virus, a daily log. The death toll in the country of 908 now exceeds that of the SARS epidemic 17 years ago, although the SARS mortality rate was higher.

Related: China said Sunday that it would allow a team from the World Health Organization, which offered help for the first time weeks ago. Health experts say deaths and infections are probably being told little because the test facilities are under severe pressure.

Closer look: In Wuhan, where the outbreak originated, our journalist met A family in which three generations have become ill.