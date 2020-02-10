Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

The cases of coronavirus cruise almost double
More than 60 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in a quarantined ship in Japan, bringing the total to 136, the ship's captain told passengers today. Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.
The news comes a day after 97 people in China died of the virus, a daily log. The death toll in the country of 908 now exceeds that of the SARS epidemic 17 years ago, although the SARS mortality rate was higher.
Related: China said Sunday that it would allow a team from the World Health Organization, which offered help for the first time weeks ago. Health experts say deaths and infections are probably being told little because the test facilities are under severe pressure.
Closer look: In Wuhan, where the outbreak originated, our journalist met A family in which three generations have become ill.
Tips: exist More useful things to do than worry. To begin, wash your hands and get a flu shot.
How the Iowa caucuses became a fiasco
It was more than a faulty application.
A team of Times reporters in Des Moines reports: “As disastrous as the Iowa 2020 caucuses have appeared to the public, the failure is deeper and wider than previously known, according to dozens of interviews with those involved. It was a total collapse of the system that casts doubt on how critical competition has been handled in the American political calendar for years. ”
Related: Almost a week after the assemblies, the Iowa Democratic Party published the results on Sunday indicating that Pete Buttigieg was the winner. But mistakes have prompted several news organizations, including The Times, to refrain from calling the race. The Bernie Sanders campaign said it would require a partial re-review of the results.
Whats Next: With the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, Buttigieg and Sanders are increasing their rivalry.
"Parasite,quot; makes history at the Oscars
South Korea's thriller comedy on Sunday became the first movie not in English on Win the Academy Award for the best film.
"Parasite," which has earned $ 35.5 million at the US box office since its launch in October, also won awards for best director, original screenplay and international feature film.
The details: In the acting categories, Joaquin Phoenix won by "Joker,quot;; Renée Zellweger for "Judy,quot;; Brad Pitt for "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,quot;; and Laura Dern for "Marriage Story." Here is a complete list of winners.
Go deeper: The ceremony offered a bag of emotional moments and options for scratching your head, writes our main television critic.
Closer look: See our collection of red carpet photographs.
An internet hoax leaks in the real world
QAnon, which started online more than two years ago as an intricate, though unfounded, conspiracy theory, It has found a point of support offline, emerging in political campaigns, criminal cases and at least one university class.
About a dozen candidates for public office in the United States have promoted or ventured into QAnon, and their followers have been arrested in at least seven episodes, including the murder of a New York City mob boss last year. .
Background: QAnon began in 2017, when cryptic publications written under the name Q Clearance Patriot appeared on the 4chan online message board. In more than 3,500 publications, Q, whose identity has never been determined, has stated, among other things, that President Trump was recruited by the military to run for breaking a worldwide pedophile clique, and that Robert Mueller's investigation would end with prominent Democrats imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay.
A battle for the future of the Nile.
The Egyptians have controlled the river for thousands of years, but pollution, climate change and the growing population of Egypt are affecting the Nile.
Now the country is fighting with Ethiopia for the construction of a $ 4.5 billion hydroelectric dam. The parties are scheduled to meet this week in Washington, where the White House has been mediating a dispute that threatens to enter a wider conflict.
A budget of $ 4.8 billion: President Trump is expected to propose an spending plan today that will include billions of dollars for a wall along the southern border and strong cuts to safety net programs, including Medicaid.
Amazon vs. Nazis: The retailer once said that it would sell "the good, the bad and the ugly," but it has become increasingly proactive in the elimination of Nazi material. In a book related to the Amazon program "The Man in the High Castle,quot;, the swastikas and other Nazi-themed images were digitally erased.
Snapshot: Above, a Nenets woman with a tray of stroganina, fish or raw meat, frozen and finely shaved that has long been her favorite snack in northern Siberia. Our correspondent calls it one of Russia's hidden delights.
Metropolitan Daily: In this week's column, touring the city center, waking up from a dream and more stories from New York City readers.
This essay in Essence addresses the attacks against journalist Gayle King after she raised the issue of a rape accusation against Kobe Bryant. "The term misoginoir, the special kind of hate directed against women of color, says it all," says Briefings editor Andrea Kannapell.
The writer Matthew Lopez talks about "The Heritage,quot;, his two-part play about gay culture and the legacy of AIDS.
The indie rock duo Best Coast has a new song, "Everything Has Changed,quot;, and a new perspective on life.
Our Wirecutter colleagues present hacks, tips and products in their "Five days to sleep better,quot; challenge.
Reviewing "The Year of Africa,quot;
Seventeen African countries abandoned their colonial status in 1960. Sixty years later, our archive narration team, Past Tense, combined photographs from collections in The Times and elsewhere with writers and thinkers of African descent to a special section, "A redone continent." Veronica Chambers, the editor of Tiempo Past, spoke with Adriana Balsamo about the project. Here are some edited excerpts from your conversation.
Can you talk about the decision that more young writers be part of the project?
We really wanted some dynamism in the conversation. And we thought it would be interesting to ask young people who are really connected to the continent … and who have a feeling of pride in this regard. David Adjaye, for example, spent years cataloging the architecture of Africa in a way that had never been done before. But he grew half of his life outside the continent.
There is always a period of discovery for someone who has one foot in a country but not necessarily grew there. And especially because the countries are so young, I found it interesting to ask these young people that somehow they really benefited from all the good of independence (their lives were shaped by everything that came later) to see photos and respond.
What is your favorite photo?
I think the picture of the mother and the baby (with the Ibolo Mbue essay) and the image of Miss Independence (with the Luvvie Ajayi essay) were really important to me because those were the two I found first, in October 2018. I clung to those two images as a kind of proof of concept. I also love Sam Falk's photo at the United Nations (with Mr. Adjaye's essay). It is so special to the history of The Times and only to know what it must have meant for these men to go and represent new nations. Say: "Our country has three months and here we are. Let's talk about how we fit in the rest of the world." I think it is quite powerful.
What do you expect readers to get out of the section?
We really hope that people on the continent read the digital version, and we have worked very hard on the interactive one. When you look at the news photographs, it was a time when very few New York Times readers would have been in Africa. So when we look at where we are 60 years later, there are still many people who have never been and can never go.
And I hope that what readers take from it is a sense of possibility that I believe continues to this day. A sense of beauty, a sense of community. And I hope, interest: I hope you continue reading some of the writers we present.
