Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Coronavirus deaths exceed SARS tolls
As many people in China return to work today after a break from the already extended Lunar New Year, the country faces two bleak statistics:
-
The new coronavirus has killed more than 900 people in the country, more than 774 people who died worldwide from the SARS epidemic 17 years ago.
-
The number of new deaths that the government reported on Sunday, 97, was the highest so far in a single day.
Here are the latest updates and a map of where the virus has spread. The director general of the World Health Organization said Sunday that an advanced team was heading to China to help the government contain the outbreak.
Analysis: Officially, the virus has made 40,171 people sick in China. But experts say deaths and infections are probably being told little because the test facilities are under severe pressure.
Inside the outbreak: In Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, our journalist met A family in which three generations have gotten sick from the virus.
In Beijing: The outbreak is testing an authoritarian system that President Xi Jinping has built around himself in the past seven years. A writer in the Chinese capital described the outbreak as "a great shock,quot; to the legitimacy of the ruling Communist Party, only surpassed by the armed repression of the government against the protesters of Tiananmen Square in 1989.
Sinn Fein ready to enter the Irish government
Preliminary results of the national elections of Ireland over the weekend show that Sinn Fein, a party that was once the political wing of the Irish Republican Army, It is at the gates of joining a coalition government.
In doing so, Sinn Fein would break the control that two center-right parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, have maintained in the country's politics for 90 years.
"This is changing the shape and mold of Irish politics," Mary Lou McDonald, leader of Sinn Fein, told reporters in Dublin. "This is not something transitory, it is only the beginning."
Why this matters: Sinn Fein has been condemned to ostracism for his ties to sectarian violence. But many younger voters do not remember that. Instead, they come to the party as the only one that responds to their daily complaints about issues such as rising rental prices and corporate tax exemptions.
By the numbers: Fianna Fail was on track to win around 45 seats in the 160-seat Parliament, followed by Sinn Fein with 37 seats and Fine Gael with 36 seats. The final results are expected today or tomorrow, probably starting weeks of coalition negotiations over who will control Parliament.
Germany political red line
A political drama in Germany last week, in which the far-right Alternative for Germany party played as king for a center-right candidate at the state level, triggered spontaneous protests in a country that is still deeply aware of its Nazi past.
It also raises a question: Will the main parties ever feel pressured to break their own taboo against working with AfD, the first far-right party to enter the national parliament since World War II?
"For many Germans, allowing the extreme right to be king-makers evokes dark memories,quot; writes our head of the Berlin office, Katrin Bennhold. "It's a red line that many don't want to see crossed."
Context: The drama took place in Thuringia, an eastern state where the Nazis gained power locally in the last days of the Weimar Republic. They later won nationally, with the help of conservative parties.
Related: A researcher in Germany discovered that a 17th-century painting, exhibited for years at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, belonged to a Jewish art merchant who fled the Nazis and lost judicial battles to recover the work of art.
The hydroelectric dam that worries Egypt
Egyptian and Ethiopian officials will meet again in Washington this week to discuss a colossal hydroelectric project that A little fear could lead the two countries to blows.
For the Ethiopians, the 4.5 billion dollar project, the Great Dam of the Ethiopian Renaissance, would confirm the place of their country as a growing African power. The young leader of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, has said that "no force could prevent,quot; the completion of the dam.
But the Nile is being attacked by pollution, climate change and population growth. And many Egyptians fear that the project, whose reservoir is the size of London, will reduce its precious water supplies.
Details: Egypt has justified its dominance over the Nile in part by citing a colonial era water treaty that Ethiopia does not recognize. The president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, has insisted that he wants a peaceful resolution, but has been accused of sponsoring anti-government protests and armed rebellions within Ethiopia, among other destabilizing tactics.
If you have a few minutes, it's worth it
An awkward political alliance
By becoming the minor partner in a conservative-led coalition government, the progressive Green Party of Austria was able to include climate change in the country's political agenda.
But now the party is also becoming complicit in the far-right immigration policy of Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz.
That is particularly difficult for Alma Zadic, above, a daughter of Bosnian refugees and Austrian Prime Minister with a migrant background: the coalition accuses her of defending policies that were designed to keep people like their parents out of the country.
This is what is happening most.
US budget UU .: President Trump is expected to propose a $ 4.8 billion budget today that includes billions for his wall along the Mexican border and abrupt cuts to social programs like Medicaid. Congress can ignore the budget, but it will appear in Trump's re-election campaign.
Switzerland:Voters in Switzerland agreed on Sunday to pass an amendment to a law against discrimination that had not provided protection to lesbians, gay men and bisexual people. The national referendum had been forced by critics who said the amendment threatened freedom of expression.
Thailand The deadliest mass shooting in the country ended on Sunday, when a dishonest soldier whose The shooting at a military base and a mall left at least 29 dead in a shooting with the authorities.
Rocket Launch: Solar Orbiter, a European-made spacecraft that launched from Florida on Sunday night, is expected to complete 22 orbits of the sun in 10 years, and perhaps help solve mysteries about how that burning star works.
Snapshot: Migrants play football in a refugee camp on the Greek island of Samos, where asylum seekers are located awaiting approval to travel to the Greek continent to seek new lives. Few on the continent love them, and other European governments have mostly closed their doors.
Oscar The South Korean film "Parasite,quot; won the best film, the first for a foreign language film. Follow our coverage and see our red carpet fashion summary.
What we are reading: This essay in Essence addresses the attacks against journalist Gayle King after she raised the issue of a rape accusation in 2003 against Kobe Bryant following his death. "The term misoginoir, the special kind of hate directed against women of color, says it all," says report editor Andrea Kannapell.
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Italian Chickpea pasta and stew are cooked in a single pan and can be vegan by leaving the final sheep cheese powder.
Watch: The last season of the show "Homeland" starring Claire Danes as a brilliant C.I.A. Officer with bipolar disorder, he is now playing on Showtime.
Smarter life: Do you want to improve your sleep? Our Wirecutter colleagues present tricks, tips and products that really help in your "Five days to sleep better,quot; challenge. (Sign up here.)
And now for the backstory in …
Reviewing "The Year of Africa,quot;
Seventeen African countries abandoned their colonial status in 1960. Sixty years later, our archive narration team, Past Tense, combined photographs from collections in The Times and elsewhere with writers and thinkers of African descent to a special section, "A redone continent." Veronica Chambers, the editor of Past Tense, spoke with Adriana Balsamo about the project. Here are some slightly edited excerpts from your conversation.
Can you talk about the decision that more young writers be part of the project?
We really wanted some dynamism in the conversation. And we thought it would be interesting to ask young people who are really connected to the continent … and who have a feeling of pride in this regard. David Adjaye, for example, spent years cataloging the architecture of Africa in a way that had never been done before. But he grew half of his life outside the continent.
There is always a period of discovery for someone who has one foot in a country but not necessarily grew there. And especially because the countries are so young, I found it interesting to ask these young people that somehow they really benefited from all the good of independence (their lives were shaped by everything that came later) to see photos and respond.
What is your favorite photo?
I think the picture of the mother and the baby (with the essay by Ibolo Mbue) and the image of Miss Independence (with the essay by Luvvie Ajayi) were really important to me because those were the two I found first, in October 2018. I clung to those two images as a kind of proof of concept. I also love Sam Falk's photo at the United Nations (with Mr. Adjaye's essay). It is so special to the history of The Times and only to know what it must have meant for these men to go and represent new nations. Say: "Our country has three months and here we are. Let's talk about how we fit in the rest of the world." I think it is quite powerful.
What do you expect readers to get out of the section?
We really hope that people on the continent read the digital version, and we have worked very hard on the interactive one. When you look at the news photographs, it was a time when very few New York Times readers would have been on the continent. So when we look at where we are 60 years later, there are still many people who have never been and can never go.
And I hope that what readers take from him is a sense of possibility on the continent that I believe continues to this day. A sense of beauty, a sense of community. And I hope, interest: I hope you continue reading some of the writers we present.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Miguel
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the lawyer behind Harvey Weinstein's legal strategy.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword and a clue: where is the heart (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Project 1619 is the centerpiece of a new wave of advertisements for the "The Truth Is Worth It,quot; campaign.