Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Coronavirus deaths exceed SARS tolls

As many people in China return to work today after a break from the already extended Lunar New Year, the country faces two bleak statistics:

The new coronavirus has killed more than 900 people in the country, more than 774 people who died worldwide from the SARS epidemic 17 years ago.

The number of new deaths that the government reported on Sunday, 97, was the highest so far in a single day.

Here are the latest updates and a map of where the virus has spread. The director general of the World Health Organization said Sunday that an advanced team was heading to China to help the government contain the outbreak.

Analysis: Officially, the virus has made 40,171 people sick in China. But experts say deaths and infections are probably being told little because the test facilities are under severe pressure.

Inside the outbreak: In Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, our journalist met A family in which three generations have gotten sick from the virus.

In Beijing: The outbreak is testing an authoritarian system that President Xi Jinping has built around himself in the past seven years. A writer in the Chinese capital described the outbreak as "a great shock,quot; to the legitimacy of the ruling Communist Party, only surpassed by the armed repression of the government against the protesters of Tiananmen Square in 1989.