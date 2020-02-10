Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

The cases of coronavirus cruise almost double

More than 60 new cases of the virus have been confirmed on a quarantined ship in Japan, bringing the total to 136. A woman told us that her mother was on board and had a fever, but that they had not been seen by doctors.

Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.

"Let's not shake hands at this special moment," said President Xi Jinping of China when he reappeared in public at a leadership demonstration. Much of China remains inactive, its economy frozen. Although the country faces a stigma for being at the center of some of the world's largest viral epidemics, its health system has advanced a lot.

Closer look: While the world's most trafficked mammal, the pangolin, may be involved in the outbreak, the evidence is far from clear.