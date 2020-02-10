Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

The cases of coronavirus cruise almost double
More than 60 new cases of the virus have been confirmed on a quarantined ship in Japan, bringing the total to 136. A woman told us that her mother was on board and had a fever, but that they had not been seen by doctors.
Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.
"Let's not shake hands at this special moment," said President Xi Jinping of China when he reappeared in public at a leadership demonstration. Much of China remains inactive, its economy frozen. Although the country faces a stigma for being at the center of some of the world's largest viral epidemics, its health system has advanced a lot.
Closer look: While the world's most trafficked mammal, the pangolin, may be involved in the outbreak, the evidence is far from clear.
Quench the thirst of South Korea for the glory of the Oscars
The success of "Parasite,quot; at the Academy Awards It led to a surge of national pride in South Korea on Monday, after the comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon Ho became the first movie that was not in English to win the best film award.
The victory was front page news. "The South Korean film industry turned 100 last year," said a 50-year-old office worker in Seoul, "and this is a momentous event that makes South Koreans proud."
"Parasite,quot; also won awards for best director, original screenplay and international feature film. Sharon Choi, an aspiring filmmaker, is the interpreter who has followed Mr. Bong and the "Parasite,quot; team during their successful awards season.
Watch: Mr. Bong narrated one of the "Parasite,quot; scenes last year for our "Anatomy of a Scene,quot; series.
Chinese officers accused in the great hack of 2017 in the United States
United States announced that it had He accused four Chinese military officers of hacking Equifax, a major credit reporting agency, and stealing with confidential personal data of some 145 million Americans.
The Justice Department suggested that the hacking was part of a series of major robberies organized by the People's Liberation Army and Chinese intelligence agencies, including hacking from the US government personnel office. UU. In 2015.
Reason: Law enforcement officials have not yet found evidence that the Chinese government has used data from Equifax hacking. But the United States suspects that Beijing is developing databases on Americans for use in espionage.
New Hampshire Elementary Ready to Shake Democrats
New Hampshire will vote on Tuesday in his Democratic presidential election, with Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont leading recent voting averages and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, not far away.
The two are trying to take advantage of their strong exhibitions in the Iowa caucuses and Zoom past rivals. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is reliving a cry of protest earlier: "However, she persisted." Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to have a bad night, and the strange politician Andrew Yang faces a decisive moment.
Here are our live updates as candidates run through the state.
Go deeper: The problems with the Iowa caucuses were greater than a bad application. According to an investigation by our reporters, there was a total system failure.
How North Korea exploits the internet
"Our whole concept of how to control the North's financial commitment to the world is based on an image of the North that was fixed in the past."
That is a former National Security Agency analyst whose new study says that North Korea's internet use has increased 300 percent since 2017, and that bandwidth has allowed the country to move money around the world by challenging international sanctions, to extract and steal cryptocurrencies and to unleash their hackers.
Our national security correspondent David Sanger examines the study and the implications.
This is what is happening most.
Thai gunman: Sergeant Jakrapanth Thomma, who killed 29 people in a devastating mass shooting over the weekend, held a grudge against his superior officer, a colonel and the colonel's mother-in-law, according to those who knew him. His belief that the couple tricked him highlights a transactional side of the Thai army.
Germany: Chancellor Angela Merkel's select successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, withdrew from seeking the country's first position after opposing a decision by a branch of her party, the Christian Democratic Union, to make a common cause in the east of the country with the far right alternative for Germany.
The Philippines: The government moved to end the franchise of ABS-CBN Corp., the country's main transmission network. It is the last impulse of President Rodrigo Duterte against the media that have criticized his leadership.
Snapshot: Above, a thunderstorm over Pretoria, South Africa. Researchers say Africa is experiencing larger and more frequent thunderstorms as global temperatures rise.
What we are reading: "The 10,000-year clock is a waste of time "on Wired." The piece takes a look at the complicated device being built in Texas, amazing not only for its ambition, but as an emblem of the arrogance of mega tech billionaires. " .
Sesame noodles with chicken and peanuts are quick and spicy.
Writer Matthew Lopez talks about "The Heritage," his two-part work on gay culture in New York and the legacy of AIDS.
The indie rock duo Best Coast has a new song, "Everything Has Changed," and a new perspective on life.
Best coffee at home is within reach. Here are five cheap things (ish) for this to happen.
