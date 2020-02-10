YOU. He spends quality time in his happy place with some of his children and friends and Zonnique Pullins criticizes him for this reason

YOU. He shared a photo on his social media account where you can see him spend quality time with friends and some of his children. Check out the photo below and see the comment of Zonnique Pullins.

‘In my happy place with some of my favorite people … # No price," Tip captioned his post.

Zonnique jumped to the comments where he wrote this: "I did not receive an invitation … oh ok,quot;

One person responded to Zonnique: "Guys, today the Ladies will be pampered tomorrow,quot; and another commentator said: "It would be better if you invite Nique Nique next time … you want to hang out with the boys."

Someone else wrote: "@zonniquejailee boys tonight outside … like you and the Queen of the South @majorgirl 👍girls day out,quot;.

A follower told Tip: "I think it's the first time I've seen you laugh, brother."

Someone else wrote this: trouble @ troubleman31 I've always been a diehard fan, but what you did for Mike Vic was great as hell … You're a real man standing! Not only do you talk the conversation, you walk it. I can appreciate that. Scream great friend! "

Another sponsor said this in the comments section: ‘Whatever the joke, only T. I understood it hahaha. Beautiful photo ".

One of Tip's fans had a suggestion for the rapper: "You should do an episode with the entire Harris group, all of you are so talented."

Tip found himself in hot water after posting a teaser clip for one of the episodes of his ExpediTIntly podcast.

He addressed many exciting topics in his latest podcast that Fabolous presented. They talked about success, lessons learned along the way and more.

But, people were angry because Tip invited him because of the abuse between Fabolous and his girlfriend, Emily.

This scandal between the two took place in 2019 and shocked the music industry.

Last year, it was reported that Fab completed a violence prevention workshop for a couple of months, and the charges against him were dropped after that.



