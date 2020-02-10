YOU. And Tiny Harris enjoy a modern but classic love story: see her recent post

YOU. He made his fans happy with the latest post he decided to share on his social media account. It's a beautiful black and white photo of the couple that Tip captioned with the following words:

& # 39; A modern but classic love story & # 39 ;. He loves and respects @willpowerpacker and his queen for inviting me and me to share a night of food, drinks and laughter with the royal court. @Kodaklens go see #ThePhotograph 2-14 Tip ️ & # 39; Tip captioned his photo.

A follower sprang from the couple and said: ‘King and his queen 👑 ♥ ️😍🔥 I love you all! beautiful, "and someone else agreed:" One of my favorite partners "looking good."

Another Instagram installer wrote: "Now, this is one of my favorite couples. I hope they stay together until the day of their death …", while a fan also praised the couple: "Now that's Black Love, my favorite partner & # 39; @ problemman31 ".

A fan asked: Cómo How was your trip to Africa with Pastor Jamal Bryant? I was so happy to see them together, I love them for a lifetime! "Awesome family!"

Another of Tip's fans talked about love in general and said: & # 39; LOVE conquers everything here is a gateway to drop all the negative energy you've been carrying throughout 2020, we just need positive energy to flow with us during this new year that we don't need more low vibration energy on our planet, we will heal the world … please join me to transform our home planet into a better place for everyone, regardless of the color of the Whatever they have, let's spread the love for everyone before 2020 ends #lovegang. & # 39;

In other news, T.I. He was recently criticized by his fans for inviting a certain character in his podcast.

The rapper addressed several issues in his latest podcast that featured Fabolous. They talked about success, lessons learned along the way and more.

Ad

People were angry because Tip invited him because of the abuse between Fabolous and his girlfriend, Emily.



Post views:

one