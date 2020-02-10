Xiaomi drops another track on the launch of a new product category – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML41aebf994880c66239544c7e9555691111% %MINIFYHTML41aebf994880c66239544c7e9555691112%

Xiaomi, India's smartphone market leader, is expected to expand its line of Redmi smartphones in India tomorrow along with an entry into a new segment. As part of its usual exercise, Xiaomi has dropped numerous tracks on the products that will be launched tomorrow.

The latest tweet, in which the company talks about the new product category, the Redmi India Twitter account, has published a 22-second teaser clip that appears to be a laptop. Although the teaser clip does not clearly show the product, it is suspected that the beveled edges and elegant design are the chassis of a laptop.

Launch of the new Redmi category on February 11, 12 noon! #MorePowerToRedmi Any assumptions? Let us know in the comments. Get … https://t.co/TGXWbNnERe – Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) 1581253200000

Previously, it was also said that the company could be planning to launch power banks with the Redmi brand. Xiaomi had launched power banks with the Redmi brand in July 2019 in their home country.

While there may be conflicting reports on the new product category, there seems to be less doubt about the smartphone line that the company plans to expand. Of all that has been shared, the smartphone seems to rival Realme's latest basic phone, Realme C3. It is rumored that the company will launch the successor of Redmi 8A, which will probably be called Redmi 9A.

The next phone slogan: & # 39; Desh Ka Dumdaar Smartphone & # 39; It is similar to Redmi 8A and Redmi 7A which were launched with similar tags: & # 39; Smart Desh ka Dumdaar smartphone & # 39; and & # 39; Smart Desh ka Smartphone & # 39; respectively.

Jain's previous teasers have revealed that the next Redmi phone will house a 5000 mAh battery and may have a dual camera. Both specifications have been seen in the recently launched Realme C3. The new Realme smartphone has an initial price of Rs 6,999 for the internal storage model of 32 GB of RAM and 32 GB. There is also a storage variant of 4GB and 64GB with a price of Rs 7,999. The smartphone will go on sale from February 14.

