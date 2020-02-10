XFL power rating for Week 2: Roughnecks, Defenders set at the top after the first week

%MINIFYHTMLe7a5e03faf62ac3da0ba99d8b1959ac611% %MINIFYHTMLe7a5e03faf62ac3da0ba99d8b1959ac612%

Who is the best team in the XFL?

%MINIFYHTMLe7a5e03faf62ac3da0ba99d8b1959ac613% %MINIFYHTMLe7a5e03faf62ac3da0ba99d8b1959ac614%

It is too early to have a true answer; The league has just completed a fun-filled debut that could have surprised the casual viewer. Football seemed, well, competitive football. Now it is in the league to maintain that momentum.

%MINIFYHTMLe7a5e03faf62ac3da0ba99d8b1959ac615% %MINIFYHTMLe7a5e03faf62ac3da0ba99d8b1959ac616%

Now with a full weekend of games as a reference, we can put together a power classification before Week 2.

XFL WEEK 1 REVIEW:

Tight rules, amazing fun make it worth seeing a new league

XFL Power Rating: Week 2

1. Houston Roughnecks (1-0)

P.J. Walker emerged as the first star of the XFL after finishing 23 of 39 for 272 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-17 victory over Los Angeles. Walker connected TD passes of 4, 16, 39 and 50 yards, and the Roughnecks scored 25 points unanswered from the end of the second quarter. LaTroy Lewis had two captures in defense. The June Jones team looked better in week 1, so they get first place.

2. Defenders D.C. (1-0)

Former Ohio State star Cardale Jones has not yet lost as a starter. He passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns in his team's 31-19 victory against Seattle. Jones hit Rashad Ross for the touchdown lead with 1:51 remaining in the third quarter and showed that great arm that made him a cult hero with the Buckeyes. The Defenders scored touchdowns on defense and special teams. DC had only 68 yards on the ground, so it will have to improve in week 2.

3. St. Louis BattleHawks (1-0)

Jordan Ta & # 39; amu and Matt Jones gave the offensive balance in a 15-9 victory against Dallas. Ta & # 39; amu passed for 209 yards and a touchdown; Jones had 85 yards on the ground. Keith Ford had a touchdown career and the defense limited the Forsaken to three field goals. Former Wisconsin defender Darius Hilary led the defense with eight tackles.

4. New York Guardians (1-0)

The Guardians were opportunists in a 23-3 victory over Tampa Bay, where they were overcome 394-226. Former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin threw for a touchdown and ran to another, but the game started with just 44 yards. Bunmi Rotimi led the defense with seven tackles and two tackles for loss.

MORE XFL:

• XFL salary breakdown

• XFL names you will recognize

• What does the XFL mean?

5. Seattle Dragons (0-1)

The Dragons had their chances in the first game in D.C., but Bradley Sylve's number six pick of a Brandon Silvers pass was the dagger. Silvers' game was a mixed bag; He had three TD passes and two interceptions. Austin Proehl had five catches for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Seattle turned only 4 of 15 into third chance. That will not do it on the road.

6. Tampa Bay Vipers (0-1)

Despite the loss to the Guardians, there are reasons to believe that this team should be fine. As mentioned, Tampa Bay beat New York easily. Aaron Murray threw two interceptions and the line allowed five catches. Tampa Bay still averaged 5.5 yards per play and Daniel Williams showed great play capacity with six catches for 123 yards. The errors are correctable.

7. Los Angeles Wildcats (0-1)

Former Princeton quarterback Charles Kanoff fired 40 passes, and the Wildcats had a 17-12 lead before the P.J. Walker Nelson Spruce had an outstanding game with 11 catches in 15 goals for 103 yards, and Elijah Hood added 43 yards on the ground. The problem was that LA took five captures.

8. Dallas Renegades (0-1)

The Forsaken had to settle for three field goals in the loss to the BattleHawks. The racing game started with only 58 yards. Philip Nelson completed 33 passes, but added only 209 yards. Four captures got in the way of the offensive setting a pace. It was not the best debut for the Bob Stoops team, but the defense showed life with Tegray Scales, who had five tackles, one catch and three tackles for loss.