XFL 2020 calendar: dates, times, TV channels, live broadcast and how to watch each game, week by week

The XFL calendar for 2020 is established. Over 12 weeks from February through April, 43 XFL games, including the playoffs, will determine the restarted football league champion.
The XFL calendar is based on an eight-team league that is divided into two divisions, East and West. Through the regular 10-week season, each XFL team will organize five games. A team will play with each of the other three teams in its own division twice, once at home and once on the road, and will play with each of the four teams in the opposite division once, two at home and two away.
The XFL East includes DC defenders, the New York Guardians, the St. Louis Battle Hawks and the Tampa Bay Vipers. The XFL West includes the Forsaken Dallas, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons.
The XFL calendar for 2020 begins on Saturday, February 8, with the D.C. Defenders. as hosts of the Seattle Dragons, followed by the Houston Roughnecks that host the Los Angeles Wildcats. Below is the full XFL calendar for 2020, including the start time and the television channel for each game.
XFL 2020 Calendar
Week 1
Saturday February 8
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|Seattle Dragons at D.C Defenders
|2 p.m. ET
|A B C
|Los Angeles Wildcats in Houston Roughnecks
|5 pm. ET
|Fox
Sunday February 9
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|Tampa Bay Vipers in the New York Guardians
|2 p.m. ET
|Fox
|St. Louis BattleHawks in Dallas Renegades
|5 pm. ET
|ESPN
Week 2
Saturday February 15
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|New York Guardians in D.C.Defensores
|2 p.m. ET
|A B C
|Tampa Bay Vipers in Seattle Dragons
|5 pm. ET
|Fox
Sunday, February 16
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|Dallas Renegades in Los Angeles Wildcats
|3 p.m. ET
|A B C
|St. Louis BattleHawks in Houston Roughnecks
|6 p.m. ET
|FS1
Week 3
Saturday, February 22
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|Houston Roughnecks in Tampa Bay Vipers
|2 p.m. ET
|A B C
|Dallas Renegades in Seattle Dragons
|5 pm. ET
|Fox
Sunday, February 23
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|New York Guardians in St. Louis BattleHawks
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|D.C. Defenders in Los Angeles Wildcats
|6 p.m. ET
|FS1
Week 4
Saturday, February 29
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|Los Angeles Wildcats in the New York Guardians
|2 p.m. ET
|A B C
|Seattle Dragons in St. Louis BattleHawks
|5 pm. ET
|Fox
Sunday March 1
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|Houston Roughnecks in Dallas Renegades
|4 p.m. ET
|FS1
|Defenders of D.C. in Tampa Bay Vipers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
Week 5
Saturday, March 7
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|Seattle Dragons in Houston Roughnecks
|2 p.m. ET
|A B C
|New York Guardians in Dallas Renegades
|5 pm. ET
|Fox
Sunday March 8
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|St. Louis BattleHawks in D.C. Defenders
|3 p.m. ET
|FS1
|Tampa Bay Vipers in the Los Angeles Wildcats
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN
Week 6
Saturday March 14
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|Houston Roughnecks at the New York Guardians
|2 p.m. ET
|A B C
|St. Louis BattleHawks in Tampa Bay Vipers
|5 pm. ET
|FS2
Sunday March 15
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|Dallas Renegades in D.C.Defensores
|4 p.m. ET
|FS1
|Los Angeles Wildcats in the dragons of Seattle
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN
Week 7
Saturday, March 21
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|Dallas renegades in Tampa Bay Vipers
|2 p.m. ET
|A B C
|Los Angeles Wildcats in St. Louis BattleHawks
|5 pm. ET
|Fox
Sunday March 22
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|New York Guardians in Seattle Dragons
|3 p.m. ET
|A B C
|Defenders of D.C. at Houston Roughnecks
|6 p.m. ET
|FS1
Week 8
Saturday March 28
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|Tampa Bay Vipers in D.C.Defensores
|2 p.m. ET
|A B C
|St. Louis BattleHawks in the New York Guardians
|5 pm. ET
|Fox
Sunday March 29
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|Houston Roughnecks in Los Angeles Wildcats
|3 p.m. ET
|A B C
|Seattle Dragons in Dallas Renegades
|6 p.m. ET
|FS1
Week 9
Thursday, April 2
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|Dallas Renegades in Houston Roughnecks
|8 p.m. ET
|Fox
Saturday, April 4
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|Defenders of D.C. in the New York Guardians
|2 p.m. ET
|A B C
Sunday April 5
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|Tampa Bay Vipers in St. Louis Battle Hawks
|12 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Seattle Dragons in Los Angeles Wildcats
|6 p.m. ET
|FS1
Week 10
Thursday, April 9
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|Los Angeles Wildcats in Dallas Renegades
|8 p.m. ET
|Fox
Saturday, April 10
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|Houston Roughnecks in Seattle Dragons
|2 p.m. ET
|A B C
Sunday April 12
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|D.C Defenders in St. Louis BattleHawks
|TBD
|A B C
|New York Guardians at Tampa Bay Vipers
|TBD
|FS1
XFL 2020 playoff calendar
After the regular season, the two best teams in each division, East and West, will face each other for the right to play for the XFL championship. The east final is scheduled for Saturday April 18, and the west final will be held on Sunday April 19.
The first team of each division will organize their respective division final.
East and West finals
Saturday, April 18
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|East No. 2 in East No. 1
|3 p.m. ET
|Fox
Sunday April 19
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|West No. 2 in West No. 1
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN
Championship
Sunday April 26
|Game
|Start time
|television channel
|East to west
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN
How to watch XFL games
TV channels for XFL games will not be hard to find. All games on the XFL 2020 calendar will be available for a national television audience, and 25 of the games will be broadcast on ABC or Fox cable networks.
The Fox and ESPN family of networks will carry the 43 XFL games in 2020, with a total of six networks scheduled to broadcast an XFL game at least once. Below are those networks.
- ESPN (seven games)
- ESPN2 (one game)
- ABC (14 games)
- Fox (11 games)
- FS1 (nine games)
- FS2 (one game)
Live broadcasts of XFL games will be available through ESPN (ESPN application) and Fox (Fox Sports application).
According to Sports Business Daily, ESPN and Fox are not paying duty fees to broadcast XFL games in 2020, but the networks "are collecting production costs, which generally amount to about $ 400,000 per game."