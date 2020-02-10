Home Entertainment Within the parties after the Oscars Star-Studded 2020

Within the parties after the Oscars Star-Studded 2020

Bradley Lamb
Only then, we have reached the end of another awards season. And now, it's time for the biggest party of Hollywood stars.

After all, the Oscar 2020 Awards He offered a lot to celebrate. Brad PittOnce again he surprised the audience with a positive speech, which included a sweet greeting to his children.Elton John won his first prize in 25 years, Eminem He told the public to miss a surprise performance and Timothée Chalamet He simply honored the 92nd annual show with his presence, an act that is always worth celebrating.

Then once Parasite He made history with his victory in the Best Film, all the winners took their golden statues and went to the Governor's Ball, where they recorded their awards. There, after arriving through a back entrance, a swarmed Pitt took pictures before diving into his dinner. his Once upon a time … in Hollywood co-star Julia Butters He sat next to him and couldn't help admiring his Oscar. (Earlier, Quentin Tarantino he had secured a special plate of chicken and waffles.) At one point, "he danced briefly in his seat," he shared a fountain with E! News. "He was in a very good mood and, although many things happened, he seemed relaxed."

In the meantime, Joaquin Phoenix—Oscar in hand – introduced love Rooney mara to a friend before hugging the director Todd Phillips. After engraving his trophy, a brilliant Renee Zellwegerposed for a photo with fans while Bong Joon-ho and his cast quietly enjoyed his dinner at a nearby table. Other attendees included Laura Dern, Chrissy Metz, Beanie Feldstein, Mahershala Ali, Maya Rudolph, Florence Pugh Y Taika Waititi among others.

In the West Hollywood Park, in three rooms (with three bars open), guests like Colton HaynesEJ Johnson Y Kaitlynn Carter celebrated in Elton JohnThe annual Oscar party. The superstar (and her new trophy) sat at a table towards the back, enjoying a rock performance. G-Eazy, dressed in a pink suit, he was kissing a mysterious woman, according to a source.

Schitt & # 39; s Creek star Emily Hampshire I was laughing with Weird eyes Bobby berk While Meghan King Edmonds He sipped champagne and reapplied his lipstick.

And in the Vanity fair party, the most crowded event in the city, Kim Kardashian, Kanye westCorey bet, Kris Jenner Y Kylie JennerHe celebrated the family night. Inside, Gamble "grabbed an embedded bottle of Don Julio from 1942 and was walking around the party swallowing it," a source revealed. "He kept putting it on the air and offering it to the girls. It was very funny."

Keep scrolling to see every picture of the biggest night in Hollywood!

Emma McIntyre / VF20 / WireImage

KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse

On and off the screen, the Riverdale the stars are closer than ever

Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre / VF20 / WireImage

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse

The en suite life of … the Vanity fair Oscar party: the Disney star and his girlfriend smize for the camera.

Freida Pinto, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Inside

Emma McIntyre / VF20 / WireImage

Freid Pinto

The actress danced as if no one was watching.

Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, Aaron Paul, Lauren Parsekian, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Inside

Kevin Mazur / VF20 / WireImage

Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, Aaron Paul and Lauren Paul

the Vanity fair The party felt appropriate for this iconic double date.

Reese Witherspoon, Katie Couric, Ciara, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur / VF20 / WireImage

Reese Witherspoon and Ciara

Oh, what would we do to be part of this conversation.

Billie Eilish, Finneas O & # 39; Connell, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Billie Eilish and Finneas O & # 39; Connel

The superstar and her brother producer started their night at the Governors Ball, but that was only the beginning for them.

Bong Joon Ho, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Michael Buckner / Shutterstock

Bong Joon-ho

The director-writer fought hilariously to gather his four Oscars.

Renee Zellweger, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Renee Zellweger

the Judy The actress will not let her trophy disappear from her sight.

Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur / VF20 / WireImage

Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen

the Peanut Butter Hawk Star made history as the first person with Down syndrome to appear at the Oscars. A feat that is definitely worth celebrating!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram, Oscar After-Party, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The e! Star's dress deserved its own prize.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Connie Britton, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Inside

Matt Winkelmeyer / VF20 / WireImage

Connie Britton and Jake Gyllenhaal

We are not worthy of this duo, who posed together in the Vanity fair party.

Rooney Mara, Summer Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, Arlyn Phoenix, Rain Phoenix, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Eric Charbonneau / Shutterstock

Rooney Mara, Summer Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, Arlyn Phoenix and Rain Phoenix

the jester Star could not celebrate his great victory without his love and his family by his side.

Bradley Cooper, Hildur Guonadottir, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Eric Charbonneau / Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper and Hildur Guonadottir

the jester The producer hugged the Icelandic cellist.

Vanessa Nadal, Lin-Manuel Miranda, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Michael Buckner / Shutterstock

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Outside the heights and at the Oscars: The duo held the night date at the Governors Ball.

Lilly Singh, Oscar Party 2020, Indoor

Michael Buckner / Shutterstock

Lilly singh

the A little late The host was partying, well, a little late at night.

Jin Won Han, Kwak Sin-ae, Bong Joon Ho, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Michael Buckner / Shutterstock

Jin Won Han, Kwak Sin-ae and Bong Joon Ho

the Parasite Trio couldn't help showing off his new hardware after making history at the awards.

Joey King, Hunter King, Emily Hampshire, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre / VF20 / WireImage

Joey King, Hunter King and Emily Hampshire

The brother duo joined the Schitt& # 39;s Creek Star on the dance floor.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre / VF20 / WireImage

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

It wouldn't be a party after the Oscars without this basic element!

Leslie Odom Jr., Erin Foster, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre / VF20 / WireImage

Leslie Odom Jr. and Erin Foster

While the actor was talking, Foster took a bite of his snack.

Camila Morrone, Hailey Bieber, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Inside

Kevin Mazur / VF20 / WireImage

Camila Morrone and Hailey Bieber

The beauties posed together in their coordinated black outfits.

—All Rosenbloom and Amanda Williams report.

For a summary of the Oscar 2020, look ME! News Monday at 7 a.m. Y Morning pop at 11 a.m.

