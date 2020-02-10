Within the parties after the Oscars Star-Studded 2020

Only then, we have reached the end of another awards season. And now, it's time for the biggest party of Hollywood stars.

After all, the Oscar 2020 Awards He offered a lot to celebrate. Brad PittOnce again he surprised the audience with a positive speech, which included a sweet greeting to his children.Elton John won his first prize in 25 years, Eminem He told the public to miss a surprise performance and Timothée Chalamet He simply honored the 92nd annual show with his presence, an act that is always worth celebrating.

Then once Parasite He made history with his victory in the Best Film, all the winners took their golden statues and went to the Governor's Ball, where they recorded their awards. There, after arriving through a back entrance, a swarmed Pitt took pictures before diving into his dinner. his Once upon a time … in Hollywood co-star Julia Butters He sat next to him and couldn't help admiring his Oscar. (Earlier, Quentin Tarantino he had secured a special plate of chicken and waffles.) At one point, "he danced briefly in his seat," he shared a fountain with E! News. "He was in a very good mood and, although many things happened, he seemed relaxed."

In the meantime, Joaquin Phoenix—Oscar in hand – introduced love Rooney mara to a friend before hugging the director Todd Phillips. After engraving his trophy, a brilliant Renee Zellwegerposed for a photo with fans while Bong Joon-ho and his cast quietly enjoyed his dinner at a nearby table. Other attendees included Laura Dern, Chrissy Metz, Beanie Feldstein, Mahershala Ali, Maya Rudolph, Florence Pugh Y Taika Waititi among others.